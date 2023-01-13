Fallen Warrior: Staff Sgt. Michael Conner

For our Fallen Warrior commemoration this week, we remember Staff Sgt. Michael Conner, 6994th Security Squadron morse systems operator.



Conner was born September 17, 1947, in Rockwood, Tennessee. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on November 29, 1966.



On October 25, 1969, Conner was reassigned to 6994th Security Squadron, Det 2, Pleiku Air Base, Vietnam.



Conner was killed in action on April 22, 1970, when his EC-47 Skytrain was struck by enemy fire in Vietnam. He was remembered for his bravery by his fellow Airmen, “He was ahead of me and automatically went to my seat, so I took his rear seat. I had just buckled in and looked out the left window to see the wing hit a tree and break loose…as we slowly started to unpile each other I discovered my good friend Mike, who had gone forward and had taken my seat was killed. To this day I still ask God why. This man was married and all he could do is talk about his wife and the baby they were about to have.”



For his bravery and sacrifice, Conner was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal and the Purple Heart in May 1973. Conner Manor, located at Keesler, is dedicated in his honor.



Editor's note: The Fallen Warrior series highlights Fallen Warriors who exemplify our core values and paid the ultimate sacrifice. Take a moment to honor this week’s hero.

