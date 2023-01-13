Farm to table: Keesler announces farmer’s market

Keesler will be hosting its first monthly farmer’s market on Friday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Marina Park.



This farmer’s market will be the first of its series where over 20 vendors will be selling items like fresh produce, cold-pressed juice, homemade granola, coffee, infused cooking oils, local honey and more on base.



The Air Force uses the myPlate approach to balanced eating, which determines three quarters of a plate should be plant-based through fruits, grains and vegetables. A goal for the farmer’s market was to not only provide needed plant-based food options but teach people how they can prepare healthy meals for themselves.



“We will have vendors that bring all different varieties of produce and recipes about how to use them,” said Melissa Wedel, 81St Operational Medical Readiness Squadron health promotion program coordinator. “For example, if I'm going to use something like mushrooms then I'm likely going to use something I'm already familiar with, but we have a vendor bringing all different varieties with recipes and grow kits, so you can cook, grow and harvest them yourself.”



The farmer’s market allows a chance to connect with local businesses and farms, as well as other members of the base.



“One of my biggest driving factors was taking care of the members on base and building a strong community here,” said Wedel. “I want to get people out of their offices and walking around in the fresh air, looking at different possibilities for healthy living.”

