Camp Lemonnier Navy Exchange Presented 2021 Bingham Award

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Randi Brown | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Jan 11, 2023) Robert Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer, Navy...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Randi Brown | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Jan 11, 2023) Robert Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer, Navy Exchange Service Command, presents Capt. Brian Iber, Commander, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti and Yvonne Parker, General Manager of CLDJ NEX, with the 2021 Bingham Award. NEX Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti received the award in the sales over $10 million category. The award is presented to the best of the best NEXs in nine sales categories for overall financial results and customer service. Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is headquarters for the worldwide NEXCOM Enterprise. Its mission is to provide authorized customers quality goods and services at a savings and to support Navy quality of life programs for active duty military, retirees, reservists and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Randi Brown) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Jan. 11, 2023) The Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) Navy Exchange (NEX) has been selected as the 2021 winner in Sales Category 4 for stores with sales of $10 -19 million.



An award presentation ceremony took place at the CLDJ NEX, Jan. 11, to recognize the tremendous achievement on the part of all the NEX associates and managers as well as the base community; this is the highest achievement a store can receive as the best in class. There were a total of nine sales category award winners announced throughout the Navy Exchange Command (NEXCOM) enterprise. Eight other NEX stores worldwide won in the remaining sales categories, and nine runner-ups were also recognized.



NEX Director and Chief Executive Officer, Defense Commissary Agency, retired Rear Adm. Robert Bianchi, presented the award to Capt. Brian Iber, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, and Yvonne Parker, CLDJ NEX branch exchange manager, with the 2021 Bingham Award during the ceremony.



The award recognizes outstanding performance in operations, excellence in customer service and community support. Established in 1979, the Bingham Award is named after the late Capt. W.H. Bingham, who was a U.S. Navy Reserve Supply Corps officer and chief executive officer of the R.H. Macy’s company. He was appointed by the Secretary of the Navy in 1946 to lead an advisory board for establishment of what is now the NEXCOM. “Each year, we recognize our ‘best of the best’ NEX locations with the Bingham Award,” said Bianchi.



During the ceremony plaques are presented to both, the NEX and the local Navy command to recognize their partnership and dedication in supporting the quality of life of our military members. “The Navy Exchange does great work world-wide, but specifically here in Djibouti,” said Iber. “The Bingham Award was created to recognize excellence in customer service, operations, and management, and it is no surprise that our team here on Camp Lemonnier has won this award."



Camp Lemonnier has a long-standing commitment to engaging Djibouti in commerce. The U.S. Government, through the Embassy and CLDJ, is the second largest employer of Djiboutian nationals in Djibouti. Over 1,300 Djiboutian employees work at CLDJ.



Camp Lemonnier is a forward operating site supporting joint operations managed by the U.S. Navy and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the African continent. Djibouti has been a partner of the U.S. military since 2002 when the installation on the south side of the Djibouti-Ambouli International Airport was formally stood up as the headquarters for Combined Joint Task Force, Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA). Camp Lemonnier is now operated by Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT). Contracts awarded to improve Camp Lemonnier provide for enduring, yet modern facilities to support improved quality of life, mission readiness, and safety of daily operations.