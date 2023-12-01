The sound of silence: Kunsan AB ‘Hush House’

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – The thunderous rumble of an F-16 Flying Falcon is a familiar sound to those who’ve walked the streets at Kunsan Air Base. It can be deafening, interrupting conversations and drowning out the sounds of music with ease. But how does a base with 24-hour operations ensure that the roars of aircraft engines aren’t disturbing Airmen late into the evening.?



Capable of running any fighter airframe or uninstalled engine at power settings ranging from idle to max augmentation for operational checks, the ‘Hush House’ is designed to do just that. It is primarily used during quiet hours so as to not disturb the local populations as maintenance Airmen keep the Wolf Pack mission-ready.



“It’s called the ‘Hush House’ because of the baffles negating most of the noise,” said Staff Sgt. Zachary Lester, 8th Maintenance Squadron (MXS) aerospace propulsion craftsman. “It ensures that the outside noise levels are less than 85 decibels, which is why we run aircraft in there at night time, so as to not disturb the locals.”



Far from the softened rumble heard outside, the interior of the hush house is a deafening environment where 8th MXS aerospace propulsion Airmen are hard at work securing and maintaining the serviceability of engines, ensuring that our jets are ready to take the fight North at a moment's notice.



“We ensure that our fighters have serviceable motors and aircraft,” said Lester. “We're a crucial part to make these aircraft fly without issue and ensure that our engines are tip top shape as well. Every small detail can affect the bigger picture so you always have to be meticulous on every task you comply with.”



With their attention to detail ensuring that no piece of the engine remains unchecked, these multi-capable Airmen also perform the necessary repairs to maintain operations.



“Constant maintenance is key to making sure they’re working at an optimal level,” said Senior Airman Monerico Tapang, 8th MXS aerospace propulsion journeyman. “On average they come in about 30 to 40 times a year and it’s just a small part of what we contribute to ensuring that the aircraft keep flying and dropping bombs.”



In addition to maintaining the Hush House and ensuring engine optimization, day-to-day operations include maintaining the support section, phase inspections as well as engine receiving and shipping to the Central Repair Facility in Misawa, Japan. Where they do full tear downs and buildup of the F-16 engines.



“It's truly a unique experience being able to see the aircraft reach full after-burn and experiencing the intensity of it all,” said Senior Airman Mariah Owens, 8 MXS aerospace propulsion journeyman. “And then knowing that we are the ones maintaining the engines and ensuring that jets are still able to takeoff and do the mission is amazing.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2023 Date Posted: 01.13.2023 00:17 Story ID: 436716 Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, KR Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The sound of silence: Kunsan AB ‘Hush House’, by SrA Shannon Braaten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.