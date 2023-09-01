Army leaders gather at JBLM for annual Stryker Leader’s Summit

Photo By Sgt. Joshua Oh | Army leaders and industry professionals gather at the American Lake Conference Center...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Joshua Oh | Army leaders and industry professionals gather at the American Lake Conference Center on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Jan. 9, 2023, to discuss modernization and readiness at the Stryker Leader's Summit. Stryker industry experts and U.S. Army leaders gathered at Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s American Lake Conference Center, Jan. 9-10, 2023, for the annual Stryker Leader’s Summit. The two-day event gave attendees the opportunity to discuss modernization and readiness for Stryker units throughout the Army. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash.—Stryker industry experts and U.S. Army leaders gathered at Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s American Lake Conference Center, Jan. 9-10, 2023, for the annual Stryker Leader’s Summit. The two-day event gave attendees the opportunity to discuss modernization and readiness for Stryker units throughout the Army.



The summit brought together Army leaders from various Stryker units, DoD civilians, and industry professionals. Static displays and demonstrations gave attendees an up-close look at the latest Stryker technologies and concepts.



“It’s important for us to take a day like today to understand where we're going and what the way forward is for the Stryker,” said Lt. Gen. Xavier Brunson, commanding general of America’s First Corps. “I know that the answers are here in this room right now.”



Association of the United States Army President, Gen. (ret.) Robert B. Brown, former commander of the United States Pacific, kicked off the summit with opening remarks. He spoke about his time in Stryker Brigade Combat Teams (SBCT) and the modernization of SBCTs and Strykers since then.



“It's a critical time going from modular brigade centric, to division centric, and really a return to [training for] full scale combat operations,” said Brown. “Despite all the buzzwords, all of the misunderstanding out there, there's no question that Multi-Domain Operations is the future.”



“The Stryker brigades are the only infantry centric medium brigades in the Army,” Brown explained. “They have tremendous capability, enhanced lethality, mobility, and networked mission command.”



The summit emphasized the Army’s 2030 Force Structure Initiatives and included key discussion on SBCT modernization and Stryker improvements. Leaders in attendance also discussed challenges, lessons learned and ways to maintain and improve readiness.



Guests in attendance also had the opportunity to observe some of the latest technology and Strykers. One of the Strykers being showcased was the Double V-Hull A1, which is equipped with 30mm weapons and an unmanned auto-cannon.



“The actual lessons will be learned from those on the ground closest to the problem,” Brown said. “They will come up with what future fight looks like.”



While the summit encouraged Stryker stakeholders to discuss updates and changes to the SBCT, members acknowledged that the Army’s number one priority, its people, are critical to the decision-making process.



“We've got to figure this out,” said Brunson. “And that innovation is going to come from deep down in our formations. It's going to come from each unit,”

“We're going to change or revolutionize the things that we have to do,” said Brunson.