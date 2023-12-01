Army, Jackson change how it observes heritage

In May of 2019, then Army Secretary, Mark T. Esper directed the implementation of Army Heritage Month as part of the Military Equal Opportunity Program.



The directive established the month of June as Army Heritage Month, centering the month on the Army’s Birthday, June 14.



Esper directed commanders of Army Commands, Army Service Component Commands, Direct Reporting Units, and senior commanders to “observe and conduct Army heritage and birthday activities during the month of June to recognize the service and sacrifices of a diverse Army and our long history of defending the Nation and our national interests.”



The purpose of Army Heritage Month is to promote the Army Values, foster a culture of equity and inclusion, recognize diversity within the Army as a strength and force multiplier, and to promote unit cohesion, teamwork, and esprit de corps.



With the change to how observances will take place, Army Heritage Month must accomplish specific objectives.



First is to promote the Army Values. Next, we must recognize the achievements and contributions of Army organizations while enhancing a sense of inclusion and unit cohesiveness among diverse attendees.



Heritage Month will also enhance awareness and understanding. The focus is on interaction, not just recognition, to preserve the memories of Soldiers, Department of the Army Civilians and their Families, honor their service and help educate the American public about the Army and Army Family’s contributions to the Nation.



At Fort Jackson a hybrid approach has taken shape.



In June, Fort Jackson will have multiple events scheduled to highlight our diverse history and tell the stories of those in our formations and those who came before us.



Fort Jackson continues to recognize the contributions of our diverse formations throughout the year through social media, the Fort Jackson website, and Fort Jackson Leader articles.

