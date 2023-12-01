Three West Virginia Air National Guardsmen promoted to colonel

Photo By Senior Airman Steven Sechler | U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Croson, director of personnel and manpower for the...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Steven Sechler | U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Croson, director of personnel and manpower for the West Virginia Air National Guard salutes U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Cochran the Vice Adjutant General, West Virginia National Guard after being promoted to Colonel at the 167th Airlift Wing, Martinsburg, West Virginia on Jan. 7th. Prior to his current assignment he served as the 167th Maintenance Group deputy commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Sechler) see less | View Image Page

The 167th Airlift Wing hosted three ceremonies to recognize one current and two former unit members upon their promotion to the rank of colonel.



Brigadier General David Cochran, West Virginia National Guard Assistant Adjutant General-Air, was the presiding official for all three ceremonies.



On Jan. 6, Col. James Freid-Studlo, director of operations for the West Virginia Air National Guard, was recognized for his promotion. Freid-Studlo previously served as a pilot, director of inspections and as the operations support squadron commander for the 167th before taking on his current role at the West Virginia Air National Guard headquarters.



“Only the finest of officers attain the rank of colonel,” Cochran said during the ceremony, adding, “We have a great example of a citizen Airman here.”



A promotion ceremony for Col. Christopher Croson, director of personnel and manpower for the West Virginia Air National Guard, was held Jan. 7. Croson also served at the 167th prior to moving into his headquarters role. After enlisting into the 167th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Croson commissioned and went on to serve as the 167th Maintenance Squadron commander and the deputy commander of the 167th Maintenance Group before stepping up to the state headquarters position.



During Croson’s promotion ceremony, Cochran said he expects Croson to take on more responsibility within the WVANG and beyond the A1 directorate.



“He’s going to continue to take care of Airman and make sure we’re doing things the right way within our organization,” Cochran said.



Col. Corey Gause was also recognized for his promotion on Jan. 7. Gause is the commander of the 167th Mission Support Group, a role he took on in September. His previous assignments include deputy United States Property and Fiscal Officer- Air and director of Plans and Programs for the West Virginia Air National Guard.



During the ceremony Cochran thanked Gause for accepting the challenge of commanding the mission support group.



“The mission support group touches every aspect of this base,” Cochran said. “It takes a whole team of support to keep this operation moving. We know you’re up for the challenge.”



Maj. General William Crane, The Adjutant General, West Virginia National Guard, Command Sergeant Major James Jones, Senior Enlisted Advisor, West Virginia National Guard, Brig. Gen. Michael Cadle, Chief of Staff, West Virginia Air National Guard and Command Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Ives, West Virginia Air National Guard, attended the ceremonies and met with other Airmen during the January unit training assembly.