RTC Staff in the Spotlight

Meet Electronics Technician Navigation 1st Class Phillip Seng! He is currently a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) at Recruit Training Command (RTC).



“Since I was in bootcamp, I wanted to be an RDC. My RDC’s really inspired me, just the way they taught us. I knew I'd eventually be back and it took a lot of thought,” said Seng. “This is just one of those commands that you're never set in stone that this is the place you want to go, but you just have that hunch that you kind of belong here.”



That “hunch” for Seng, knowing he belonged here, was his drive. His drive to meet the standards and hold them up for recruits.



“When it comes to training these recruits, you have to have that caliber, that means of bringing an individual up to a set of standards that is unlike they've ever seen before,” said Seng. “I'm a very particular person. I'm very clean, very detail oriented and being on a submarine really has helped me thrive in this organization.”



Seng attributes a lot of his success to being from the submarine community. A community that has a lot of pride and camaraderie.



“I love where I come from. It's a community that will always live within my heart because everyone is going through the same hardships that you're going through, they understand and they're there for you,” said Seng. “It is a family that you didn't ask for, but it's a family that you'll forever appreciate.”



It’s those hardships that helped prepare him for the rigorous and demanding work of RTC.



“I absolutely believe that my way of life on a submarine has made this journey bearable. RDC “C” school was very difficult. It was a grueling process. Had I not come from submarines, I think I would've struggled a lot more,” said Seng. “Having to understand so many different publications because of my job being three different rates, it really helped with being at RDC and understanding our publications here.”



Through all of the demands and the challenges of being an RDC, the mission of RTC is not lost on Seng. However, his solution to a successful tour at RTC as an RDC is simple.



“You're expected to know everything the day you wear that red rope and it takes a moment to get to that caliber, but hard work and a drive will get you the success that you've wanted.”

