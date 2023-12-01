A Fresh Start to 2023: How Base Resources Can Help You Reach Your Goals

The turning over of one year to another provides an opportunity for a new outlook or a fresh start. This clean slate – full of endless opportunities – is both exhilarating and daunting. Luckily, Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota has many programs and resources available to help you achieve your goals – both small and large. Here are some to get you started:



Fitness

Whether you have a specific fitness goal (like completing a triathlon) or just looking to increase overall fitness, Rota Fitness Center has plenty of options to help you reach your goal. If you prefer to do-it-yourself, the Fitness Center has cardio, weight, and functional fitness rooms. For the competitive types, look into adult sports and special races throughout the year. If you need a little help and accountability, try one of the many group fitness classes or sign up for a personal trainer. The biggest part is just starting...so hit the treadmill, start with small weights, or go for a walk around the track!



Health Promotions

The team at Health Promotions can assist you in reaching some of your health and dietary goals. They offer ShipShape weight management course, tobacco cessation, food and nutrition classes, and more. They host outreach events throughout the year and provide health-focused content for each Coastline paper. For more information, call Health Promotions at DSN 727-3350 or commercial, +34 956-82-3350.



Read More Books

The Rota Library has books for readers from babies to adults in a range of genres. They also host storytime, events, and reading programs for all ages. If your 2023 goal is to read more books, stop by the Rota Library to get started.



Get Your Finances in Order

2023 may be the year you want to do a financial audit and figure out ways to reduce spending, set up a budget, and invest. Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) Rota has a personal finance specialist who can help you with this goal. Through classes and one-on-one meetings, the financial counselor is here to help you reach your goal. Call DSN 727-3232 or commercial, +34 956-82-3232 to make an appointment with the financial counselor today.



Prepare for Baby

Continuing on the budgeting aspect, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) has a Budget 4 Baby class to help soon-to-be parents prepare financially for their little one. The support doesn’t stop at that either with NMCRS providing perinatal and post-partum support to new parents through classes, support groups, and the visiting nurse program. For more information, check out “Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society-Rota” Facebook page, call DSN 727-1614 or commercial +34 956-82-1614, or stop by their office on the first floor of the Community Support Building (Bldg. 3293).



Get a Job

Learning the ins-and-outs of government employment and resume writing can be hard, but the team at FFSC Rota is knowledgeable on how to make your skillset shine. Whether you're looking for a job in 2023, want to expand into a new career field, or simply prepare yourself for the next duty station, FFSC Rota can help you. And if you’re transitioning out of the Navy in 2023, FFSC Rota several classes to assist service members with the change to civilian/corporate world. To get more information, check out “FFSC Rota Spain” Facebook page, call DSN 727-3232 or commercial +34 956-82-3232, or stop by their office on the first floor of the Community Support Building (Bldg. 3293).



Learn About Your Hometown

You have a great opportunity to get to experience Spanish culture through all the seasons and holidays. Take advantage of many of the cultural activities each of the local cities put on for their community. From pizza festivals to horse races on the beaches, you will not be bored! Pick up a copy of the Coastline paper for QR codes linking you to the local tourism bulletins for the cities of Rota, El Puerto de Santa Maria, Chipiona, and Sanlucar de Barremeda.



Get Involved

If you are looking to give back to the local communities, NAVSTA Rota's community relation program has you covered! From language exchange and sports to clean-up projects and collections, you will find something to interest you and help you give back. If you want to get involved, contact NAVSTA Rota Community Relations program by calling DSN 727-3786 or commercial +34 956-82-3786.



Try Something New

Whether you want to go hiking (or mountain biking), try a new skill like dance or martial arts, or even give yoga a try, Rota Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) has you covered. Outdoor Recreation offers a variety of outdoor adventures each month from hiking and canyon descending to paintball and kayaking. MWR Community Classes has a variety of classes ranging from music, dance, mindfulness, martial arts, painting, and more. The Fitness Center has several group fitness classes you can take part in throughout the week. Pick up a copy of the Vamos magazine for information on upcoming trips, events, and classes as well as contact information for each program.



Save a Life

You never know when you may have a chance to save a life, but do you know what to do if you find yourself in this situation? The American Red Cross office on NAVSTA Rota can help out! The office offers CPR, AED, and first aid classes to community members. The combined course includes an online segment and an in-person skills assessment. Contact rota@redcross.org for more information or upcoming class schedule.



Learn Spanish

There are a few options for learning Spanish from formalized classes to more informal conversational exchanges. FFSC Rota offers Spanish classes that mix culture and language, or you can sign up for their language exchange program. If you want a more structured approach, sign up for classes through Central Texas College and earn college credit. Whatever you decide, make sure to practice your skills off-base!



Get Your Degree

Is your goal to get your degree? Rota Education Center can assist Rota community members looking to receive an associate, bachelor’s, or master’s degree while stationed here. There are four schools – Central Texas College, University of Maryland Global Campus, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and University of Oklahoma – to help you meet your goals. For more information, stop by their office on the second floor of the Community Support Building (Bldg. 3293).



These are just some of the programs available throughout the installation to help you reach your goals. Just remember the biggest part to any goal is to just start. So take that first step, leap, or dive and make your goal(s) a reality!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2023 Date Posted: 01.12.2023 Location: ES