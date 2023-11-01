Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Statement Regarding Soldier Death

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Story by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    The U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker released a statement today regarding the death of Pvt. Abdul N. Latifu, an Advanced Individual Training Soldier attending the Army Air Traffic Control Operator course at Fort Rucker.

    “On behalf of the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker, I extend our deepest condolences to Pvt. Latifu’s family, friends, and community. Together we mourn the loss of a promising young Soldier,” said Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, USAACE and Fort Rucker commander. “Our hearts are with the families and units impacted by the incident, and we are focused on taking care of Soldiers, families, and leaders.”

    Military & Family Life Counselors, behavioral health specialists, and Army chaplains are present at the unit and available around the clock to provide support.

    “Fort Rucker leaders are working closely with military police and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division as the investigation continues," said McCurry.

    Latifu, 21, of the Bronx, New York City, died Jan. 10, 2023, from injuries sustained during an incident with another Soldier.

