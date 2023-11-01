Death of a Fort Rucker Soldier

The U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker announces the death of an Advanced Individual Training Soldier.



Pvt. Abdul N. Latifu, of the Bronx, New York City, died Jan. 10, 2023, from injuries sustained during an incident with another Soldier.



Latifu, 21, was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment, 1st Aviation Brigade, as he trained as an Army Air Traffic Control Operator.



The incident is under investigation.

