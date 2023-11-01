Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Death of a Fort Rucker Soldier

    Pvt. Abdul N. Latifu

    Courtesy Photo | Photo of Pvt. Abdul N. Latifu, dated Aug. 13, 2022. (U.S. Army photo)

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2023

    Story by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    The U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker announces the death of an Advanced Individual Training Soldier.

    Pvt. Abdul N. Latifu, of the Bronx, New York City, died Jan. 10, 2023, from injuries sustained during an incident with another Soldier.

    Latifu, 21, was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment, 1st Aviation Brigade, as he trained as an Army Air Traffic Control Operator.

    The incident is under investigation.

