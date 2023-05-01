Air Force Fellows bring home 18th Win in National ACAAI Competition

The San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium’s Allergy and Immunology fellowship program won this year’s Allergy/Immunology Fellows in Training Bowl held by the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology in Louisville, Kentucky, November 22, 2022.



The annual, Jeopardy-style event allows fellowship programs across the nation to compete and test their knowledge in a constructive, fun way.



“I think it’s a cool way to learn,” said Maj. (Dr.) Kent Miller, 59th Medical Wing Allergy/Immunology fellow. “It’s really competitive and historically we’ve done really well.”



The A/I fellowship holds 18 FIT Bowl victories and have been on a win streak since 2018. This mountain of wins from the A/I fellowship earned them the reputation as the team to beat this past FIT Bowl.



“There was some pressure going in,” said Miller, recalling the night of the competition. “But, the Army team was really coming after us. They were on the other side of the bracket, so we didn’t meet until the very final round.”



“The Army team were like machines,” said Capt. (Dr.) Robert Brooks, 59th MDW Allergy/Immunology fellow and Miller’s teammate. “They destroyed the early rounds, so that had us thinking we wouldn’t be winning this year.”



As both teams approached the final moments of the bracket, the pressure built up even higher as each team came closer to the win.



“It was neck and neck,” said Miller. “We would score one, they would score one until there were only two questions left.”



After correctly answering the final two questions to put them ahead, the A/I fellowship team brought home the 5th consecutive trophy, tallying the programs total win count to 18 out of 31 competitions.



“It felt very good to win,” said Brooks. “It’s a fun experience and it’s nice to represent our program and the Air Force.”



“For us it’s that reputation of excellence,” said Lt. Col. Karla Adams, 59th MDW A/I program director. “All the fellows are involved with this. It speaks volumes to their dedication, the program, the faculty and the support from SAUSHEC and Wilford Hall.



The amount of work put in by the fellows in their day-to-day training is already a testament to their work ethic and enthusiasm. The continued success in this friendly competition truly showcases the quality of those, past and present, who serve and will go on to serve as warrior medics.

