1st Security Force Assistance Brigade Advisors Exchange Best Practices with Honduran Military

Zambrano, Honduras - U.S. Army advisors assigned to 4th Battalion, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade (1st SFAB) facilitated an information exchange on the U.S. Army’s Artillery targeting process with Honduran military counterparts on Oct. 31, 2022.



The information exchange was designed to improve interoperability between the two militaries. Such exchanges are part of the U.S. Army’s enduring mission to advise and assist foreign military partners.



Chief Warrant Officer 3 John Jimenez, the targeting officer assigned to 1st SFAB, helped build and lead the information exchange.



“Working, learning, and being alongside [our Honduran counterparts] in their home country is one of the most rewarding aspects of the partnership,” said Jimenez.



To augment the instruction, U.S. advisors facilitated a practical exercise with the Honduran military students, reinforcing what they learned and providing them an opportunity to demonstrate their understanding.



While the Honduran military is already familiar with U.S. targeting methodology, the experience level varies across junior officers.



According to Field Artillery Capt. Milton Orlando Santo Solis, a Honduran Military Captain’s Career Course student who attended the information exchange, “The subject of this exchange is very important, both the classroom and practical application. Having these sorts of exchanges would be very fruitful for personnel in other occupational specialties of our military.”



In the future, U.S. advisors want to create a two-week scenario-driven exercise with their Honduran military partners, which would allow them to practice the skills acquired during the October 31 information exchange even further.



“This training strengthens the overall cohesion and trust between the U.S. Army and our partner forces here in Honduras. This is crucial to the well-being and integrity of a [partner force’s] nation,” according to Jimenez.



An SFAB is the U.S. Army’s dedicated organization for conducting security force assistance. Typically, an SFAB deploys advisor teams comprised of maneuver, field artillery, engineer, intelligence, and logistics advisors. The U.S. Department of Defense sends advisors to dozens of countries around the globe annually.