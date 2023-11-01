Missouri Airman earns top honors in Air Force Contracting

Photo By Michael Crane | Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Zachariah, contracting superintendent assigned to the 139th...... read more read more Photo By Michael Crane | Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Zachariah, contracting superintendent assigned to the 139th Mission Support Group, Missouri Air National Guard, poses for a photo at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Jan. 11, 2022. Zachariah was honored with the Outstanding Guardsman (Enlisted) in Contracting Award in the 2022 Air Force Contracting Awards recognition program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Michael Crane) see less | View Image Page

During his deployment, Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Zachariah led a contracting team that managed 65 contract actions valued over $164 million in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. This included contracts that contributed to the disruption of human trafficking efforts in U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility. Because of this and other outstanding work by Zachariah, he was honored with the Outstanding Guardsman (Enlisted) in Contracting Award in the 2022 Air Force Contracting Awards recognition program.