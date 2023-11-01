Missouri Airman earns top honors in Air Force Contracting

During his deployment, Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Zachariah led a contracting team that managed 65 contract actions valued over $164 million in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. This included contracts that contributed to the disruption of human trafficking efforts in U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility. Because of this and other outstanding work by Zachariah, he was honored with the Outstanding Guardsman (Enlisted) in Contracting Award in the 2022 Air Force Contracting Awards recognition program.
