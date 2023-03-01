January 2023 Command Message: Welcome to the New Year

Courtesy Photo | The official command photo for Col. John Wilcox, the Fort Bragg garrison commander....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The official command photo for Col. John Wilcox, the Fort Bragg garrison commander. (U.S. Army photo by Joseph Tansey, photographer) see less | View Image Page

The new year has begun, and with it comes opportunities to reflect on the past and prepare for the future.

We ended 2022 with a stark reminder that we have officially entered winter, and our team at Fort Bragg and many of our partners and garrison team members worked hard through Christmas Eve to restore power to our Families living in Linden Oaks.

These Families proved their resilience and strength as several neighbors bonded around campfires wrapped in blankets. It was great to see the community come together during difficult circumstances.

Thankfully we have moved back to more normal temperatures. Still, Families should remember winter is just beginning, and a disaster supply kit will ensure they are ready in case of more inclement weather.

We are also entering the new year with a fully approved budget. As part of the budget, Fort Bragg will receive more than $84.5 million for construction projects. This funding will go toward training ranges, an addition to Albritton Middle School, and a new child development center.

These projects will help Fort Bragg move toward the Army of 2030, with people being the top priority. As the garrison, we know a big part of putting people first falls on us to provide the programs, services, activities, and support that keep our Soldiers highly trained, our Families resilient, and our community strong.

One such activity is the upcoming Polar Bear Plunge which is returning to Smith Lake for the first time since 2016! Sign-in starts at 9 a.m. on Jan. 28, and the event cost is only $5 per person. At noon, participants will jump into the water and retrieve numbered rubber ducks used for prize drawings. After jumping into the lake, participants can warm themselves around fire pits while enjoying warm drinks and snacks.

As we move into the new year, I look forward to the exciting events we have planned and the many changes coming to the installation.

Below is a list of upcoming events and programs:

• 1 2 3 Paint – Jan. 12

• EFMP ADHD Support Group – Jan. 13

• LinkedIn Makeover – Jan. 17

• Group Swim Lessons Registration Opens – Jan. 17

• S.T.E.A.M. Science Technology Engineering Art Math – Jan. 18

• BOSS Tactical Laser-Tag – Jan. 19

• Combat Cross Country – Jan. 21

• EFMP Autism Spectrum Disorder and the Military Child – Jan. 25

• Polar Bear Plunge – Jan. 28

• Super Saturday BINGO – Jan. 28

• Ukulele Jamboree – Jan. 30

• Tolson Parent and Tots Playtime – Mondays and Wednesdays, 9-10 a.m.