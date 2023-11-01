NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Contract Modification for Base Operations Support Services at MCB Camp Lejeune, MCAS New River

NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Techflow Mission Support, LLC, Idaho Falls, Idaho, a $23,143,561 indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity modification to previously awarded contract (N40085-10-D-0213) for base operations support services at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Marine Corps Air Station, New River, and other outlying areas in eastern North Carolina, which brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $343,472,901.



The work to be performed provides for, but is not limited to, all labor, supervision, management, tools, materials, equipment, facilities, transportation, incidental engineering, and other items necessary to provide facilities maintenance and heavy equipment repair services in support of MCB Camp Lejeune, MCAS New River, and other outlying areas in eastern North Carolina. The work will be performed in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and is expected to be completed by November 2023.



No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal year 2023 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) contract funds in the amount of $18,668,712 will be obligated for recurring work on individual task orders issued during the option period.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N4008510D0213).



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, and as far west as Michigan, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



For additional information about NAVFAC MIDLANT on social media, follow our activities on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navfacmidatlantic and on Instagram @navfacmidatlantic.

