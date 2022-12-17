Back At It: JTWC Conducts Training With USS Daniel Inouye

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Bobby Dixon | Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii resumed its long-standing...... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Bobby Dixon | Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii resumed its long-standing fleet liaison observation training practice. This training allows aerographer’s mates (AG) assigned to JTWC and quartermasters (QM) stationed on naval vessels to work side-by-side to better understand and implement the collection of meteorological observations while at sea. The first naval vessel to reintroduce this partnership was the USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118). A training team from JTWC led by Dr. Owen Shieh was welcomed onboard to observe how the QMs conduct their observations. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command directs and oversees more than 2,500 globally-distributed military and civilian personnel who collect, process, and exploit environmental information to assist Fleet and Joint Commanders in all warfare areas to make better decisions faster than the adversary. see less | View Image Page

Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) resumed fleet liaison observation training in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii starting with USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118), on Dec. 15, 2022.



For the first time since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii resumed its long-standing practice of fleet liaison observation training.



This training allows aerographer’s mates (AG) assigned to JTWC and quartermasters (QM) stationed on naval vessels to work side-by-side to better understand and implement the collection of meteorological observations while at sea.



The first naval vessel to reintroduce this partnership was the USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118). A training team from JTWC led by Dr. Owen Shieh was welcomed onboard to observe how the QMs conduct their observations. QM2 Kristen Fauber led the presentation from the ship and coordinated the discussion with the JTWC training team on how to best use their shipboard observation equipment in conjunction with the equipment used by JTWC on shore.



JTWC’s lead training officer, Dr. Owen Shieh, helped explain the critical importance of quality observations not only for Fleet Numerical Meteorology and Oceanography Center modeling in data-sparse areas but also for the JTWC forecasts that are available to the general public. The training participants from the ship were able to gain a greater understanding of how to take sea height observations, analyze swell directions, and complete synoptic hour observations. The training conducted covered all of the crucial elements that are essential to bridging the gap between QMs and AGs.



"Having the team from Joint Typhoon Warning Center onboard DANIEL INOUYE to provide training for our watchstanders was very beneficial to this crew's operational readiness and navigational proficiency,” said CDR Kevin Dore, Executive Officer, USS Daniel Inouye. “Understanding and planning for weather conditions is key to at-sea decision-making and mission success. We are grateful to JTWC for conducting this relevant and timely training."



Following the initial visit, the team from JTWC returned to the ship for a second training with the officers who stand underway bridge watch. This visit was focused on developing an understanding of why meteorology and oceanography commands like JTWC are critically important as shore installations but also as crucial sources of information used in the operational decision-making process for units at sea.



The training team discussed the various products produced by JTWC, the data collection required to produce them, and how they can be useful to commands at sea. Similar to the first training conducted with the QMs and AGs, the team emphasized the connection that has to be established and maintained between Surface Warfare and the METOC Community.



Following the trainings on the ship, QM2 Kristen Fauber and QM3 Elijah Deleon were invited to tour JTWC. Led by AG2 Brown, the pair were able to see how forecasts are produced and talk to several of the sailors and civilians responsible for executing the daily mission at JTWC.



Though it has been over two years since conducting a cross-command training of this kind, the sailors of the USS Daniel Inouye and Joint Typhoon Warning Center completed a professional and highly beneficial series of training. These interactions prompted conversations that increased understanding, promoted operational readiness, and increased watch-standing proficiency.



JTWC is staffed by U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force personnel and falls under the operational control of Fleet Weather Center San Diego which is under Commander, Task Group 80.7/Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command. U.S. Air Force personnel are administratively assigned to the 17th Operational Weather Squadron (OWS), a subordinate squadron of the 1st Weather Group and the 557th Weather Wing.



Joint Typhoon Warning Center’s mission is to enable effective Fleet and Joint Force planning and operations through tropical cyclone (TC) forecasts, warnings, and environmental decision support to U.S. assets in the Pacific and Indian Oceans as established by Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.



Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command directs and oversees more than 2,500 globally-distributed military and civilian personnel who collect, process, and exploit environmental information to assist Fleet and Joint Commanders in all warfare areas to make better decisions, based on assured environmental information, faster than the adversary.



For more information about JTWC: https://www.metoc.navy.mil/jtwc/jtwc.html



Follow Naval Oceanography on Facebook and Instagram (@NavalOceanography), Twitter (@NavyOceans), and LinkedIn.