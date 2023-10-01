Doc Jargon: Top Cover

Dear Doc Jargon,



My great granddad was telling us a story of when he was in World War II. He said that it was important to remember the past and is always daring me to learn something about history. I don’t mind so much as his stories are pretty interesting. Last weekend, he told us a story and said the Army Air Corps was always there to give his unit top cover, especially on D-Day.

I really want to understand what he means when he uses the term top cover and to know if there is a good story about it on D-Day so I can show my great-granddad that I was paying attention to his story.

Sincerely,

One Great Kid





Dear One Great Kid,



I would have to agree with the fact that you must be a great kid. I’m happy that you not only listen to the stories your great-grandfather tells, but you want to know more. Right now is a great time to learn a lot about things that happened during World War II and some of the terms that were born in battle. Top cover is one of those terms.

Top cover comes from the idea of support from above that would prevent the enemy from attacking ground troops from the air. Since we celebrate the 75th anniversary of D-Day this year, I will start with the barrage balloons that deployed from Fort Riley to form an aerial barrier against the German air forces or ‘Luftwaffe.’ The balloons were hydrogen filled, deployed to about 200 feet and controlled from a jeep. The goal was to block the beach below from enemy aircraft strafing attempts. This was also a mission performed by an all-black unit of Soldiers.

Since the days of WWII, the term has morphed and includes any air support for ground troops and even the support given by leaders to their subordinates. You might hear people say that their boss provides great top cover when a deadline is approaching. In that use it means the supervisor keeps interruption from higher level leaders and the outside from interrupting mission-essential work.

If you really want to impress your grandfather, visit www.army.mil/article/119639/all_black_balloon_unit_served_with_distinction_on_d_day to learn more of the story of the barrage balloons role in D-Day.



Sincerely,



Doc Jargon

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2023 Date Posted: 01.10.2023 09:41 Story ID: 436505 Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Doc Jargon: Top Cover, by Collen McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.