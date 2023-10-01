OHA survey open now

The Department of Defense, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness (OUSD P&R), Military Compensation Policy Directorate will conduct an Overseas Housing Allowance (OHA) Utility Expenses Survey from Jan. 1 to March 1, 2023.



The survey is designed to collect data on utility and recurring maintenance expense incurred by uniformed service members stationed overseas who reside in private housing.



“The Overseas Housing Allowance is a valuable entitlement for service members who are stationed overseas,” said Capt. Christian D. Torres, 86th Comptroller Squadron director of operations. “The data provided will directly impact the Utility and Recurring Maintenance Allowances paid to service members.”



Members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community should participate in the survey if they receive OHA and meet the following qualifications:



Have been stationed in the country where this survey is being conducted for at least 6 months

Reside in privately leased quarters (not a homeowner or rent sharer)

Receive an Overseas Housing Allowance

The survey is voluntary and takes approximately 15 minutes to complete and should be completed by the service member or their spouse, whomever has knowledge of housing expenses. A Common Access Card is not required to access the survey.



Before starting the survey gather your bills, receipts and records of utility and recurring maintenance expenses incurred within the last 12 months and compute a monthly average for each of these expenses if applicable, Torres said. Report all expenses in the currency in which you paid and do not convert costs.



“Your time and effort spent answering the survey questions will enable the Department of Defense to set equitable OHA rates,” Torres said. “We ask that you make every effort to take the survey and report your expenses accurately.”



To access the OHA survey, go to:



https://www.travel.dod.mil/Allowances/Overseas-Housing-Allowance/OHA-Data-Collection-Surveys/

