VP 45 and Indian Navy Conduct SMEE

GOA, India - Representatives from Patrol Squadron (VP) 45 met with counterparts from Indian Naval Squadron 316 for a subject matter expert exchange (SMEE) in Goa, India, Dec. 20-23.

Members from VP-45’s Combat Aircrew 12 shared lessons learned and technical knowledge with the Indian Navy P-8I squadron. The exchange included two days of flying and multiple briefs, which allowed both aircrews to coordinate tactical employment of the P-8I and P-8A aircraft.

The first flight enabled the coordination of maritime domain awareness (MDA), with the mission of anti-piracy and anti-narcotics. The second SMEE flight allowed for both aircraft to operate in the same location simultaneously tracking an expendable mobile anti-submarine warfare training target.

“The cooperation and training afforded by this exchange allowed us to refine MDA and anti-submarine warfare capabilities between our two aircraft directly supporting our shared mission set,” said Lt. Madeline Stevens, VP-45 officer in charge. “Sharing our different perspectives during these events allows us to better accomplish our missions in the future while fostering our relationships.”

The U.S. and Indian SMEE played a vital role in improving maritime operational capabilities and fostering future interoperability between the two nations.

VP-45 is currently deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

