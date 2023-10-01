Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP 45 and Indian Navy Conduct SMEE

    INDIA

    01.10.2023

    Courtesy Story

    Commander Task Force 72

    GOA, India - Representatives from Patrol Squadron (VP) 45 met with counterparts from Indian Naval Squadron 316 for a subject matter expert exchange (SMEE) in Goa, India, Dec. 20-23.
    Members from VP-45’s Combat Aircrew 12 shared lessons learned and technical knowledge with the Indian Navy P-8I squadron. The exchange included two days of flying and multiple briefs, which allowed both aircrews to coordinate tactical employment of the P-8I and P-8A aircraft.
    The first flight enabled the coordination of maritime domain awareness (MDA), with the mission of anti-piracy and anti-narcotics. The second SMEE flight allowed for both aircraft to operate in the same location simultaneously tracking an expendable mobile anti-submarine warfare training target.
    “The cooperation and training afforded by this exchange allowed us to refine MDA and anti-submarine warfare capabilities between our two aircraft directly supporting our shared mission set,” said Lt. Madeline Stevens, VP-45 officer in charge. “Sharing our different perspectives during these events allows us to better accomplish our missions in the future while fostering our relationships.”
    The U.S. and Indian SMEE played a vital role in improving maritime operational capabilities and fostering future interoperability between the two nations.
    VP-45 is currently deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

