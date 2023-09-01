Camp Humphreys bids farewell to Lemon, welcomes Drummond in change of responsibility ceremony

Photo By Sgt. Estevan Hidalgo | U.S Army Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Lemon (left), the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Estevan Hidalgo | U.S Army Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Lemon (left), the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys senior enlisted advisor; U.S. Army Col. Seth C. Graves (center), the U.S. Army Garrison commander; and Command Sgt. Maj. Monty C. Drummond, (right), stand at attention during the USAG Humphreys change of responsibility ceremony at Collier Fitness Center, Jan. 9, 2023. The change of responsibility ceremony is a time-honored tradition where the outgoing senior noncommission officer relinquishes responsibility by passing the organizational colors to the unit commander and, from there, passing them to the incoming senior noncommissioned officer. (U.S Army photo by Sgt. Estevan Hidalgo) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea — The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys community welcomed a new senior enlisted leader during a change of responsibility ceremony, Jan. 9, at Collier Fitness Center.



Command Sgt. Maj. Monty Drummond assumed responsibilities from Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Lemon who is headed to Fort Knox, Ky.



Col. Seth Graves, garrison commander, USAG Humphreys, welcomed Drummond, who arrives from Fort Knox, where he served as the command sergeant major of the 4th Battalion, 409th Brigade Support Battalion. Lemon also welcomed the Drummond family, providing some advice to the new command sergeant major.



“Mont, welcome to your new extended family and community,” said Lemon. “I am sure you will take Humphreys to new heights. Take care of this community and they’ll take care of you — and if you don’t, trust me, you’ll hear about it.”



Drummond addressed the audience, expressing his honor at the opportunity to lead the installation.



“I'm truly humbled to serve as the command sergeant major for this demanding and challenging organization, leading change, and enabling the readiness across the USAG Camp Humphrey' area of responsibility,” said Drummond. “To the Soldiers, civilians, families and Korean teammates, I hope to earn your trust, confidence and respect to establish and build positive lasting relationships.”



During the ceremony Graves bid farewell to Lemon, highlighting Lemon’s achievements during his time at Camp Humphreys, which ranged from handling a broken pipe and feral animals, to steering the installation through COVID, and the opening of many buildings, facilities, and services.



“I couldn't have been more fortunate to have a seasoned, competent, professional, thoughtful, and engaged leader as my battle buddy, Command Sgt. Maj. Lemon,” said Graves. “Any successes the garrison has experienced has had your fingerprints on them. This may sound cliché, but I sincerely mean it. You are the best noncommissioned officer I have served with in my career. Thank you.”



Lemon’s next assignment will be at Fort Knox, the home of Human Resources Command. Lemon will be returning to his career management field becoming the military intelligence branch manager.