Second Air Force: 2022 in review

For the Second Air Force’s five major installations and 98 world-wide operating locations, 2022 was a year of preparing the foundation to pivot towards the transformation of training in 2023.



At Basic Military Training, trainees were introduced to the concepts of Agile Combat Employment, multi-capable Airmen and Primary Agile Combat Employment Range, Forward Operations Readiness Generation Exercise, as an opportunity for them to experience an environment simulating a modern fight.



“We've focused foundational competencies like critical thinking, problem solving and working with very small teams to be able to react to scenarios we believe could be seen in the future,” said Maj. Gen. Michele Edmondson, Second Air Force commander. “This gets followed up with initial skills training, which starts with a reintroduction to prioritize China as the pacing challenge on their first day.”



Second Air Force has continued to increase the number of different learning modalities in classrooms at BMT and in technical training to offer a more inclusive learning environment for a diverse force.



Each wing echoes the focus on developing the future in training through various programs, courses and renovations.



The Linguist Next program at the 17th Training Wing increased student’s language proficiency.



Basic Military Training completed the transition to a digital campus by issuing tablets to trainees during their first week at the 37th Training Wing.



Leading the Numbered Air Force in student centered learning, the 81st Training Wing established collaborative, student-led spaces for learning in unused classrooms and dorm spaces.



82nd Training Wing continued the expansion of Wi-Fi, fundamental to a student-centered learning model and implemented VR to accelerate the training pipeline for maintainers.



The Special Warfare Training Wing has continued improvements to their aquatics training center, featuring mixed-sex restrooms, locker rooms and showers, as well as two indoor pools of varying depths geared to meet training needs.



“It's been amazing to watch the wings move out on things required to make the learning environment better, while also executing their day-to-day mission,” said Edmondson.



With this emphasis on student-centered learning and human performance, the focus for 2023 will be to develop the Sixth-Generation Learning Environment milestones and begin pushing forward on key tasks to enable the future learning environment.



PACER FORGE concepts will also be newly introduced to the technical training environment, furthering exposure and familiarity to the concepts for Airmen and Guardians before they arrive at their first operational assignment.



“It's really about improving every facet of an Airman's life, not only for quality of life, but for enhancing lethality and readiness while preparing Airmen for the future,” said Edmondson.

