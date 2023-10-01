NSWCPD Hosts Steering & Propulsion Control System Physical Throttle Training Summit

Photo By Phil Scaringi | U.S. Navy Sailors attached to USS Mitscher (DDG 57) and USS Mahan (DDG 72) attend the...... read more read more Photo By Phil Scaringi | U.S. Navy Sailors attached to USS Mitscher (DDG 57) and USS Mahan (DDG 72) attend the Steering & Propulsion Control System (SPCS) Physical Throttle Training Summit at the DDG 51 Land Based Engineering Site (LBES) at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division on Nov. 9, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Phil Scaringi/Released) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Navy Sailors attached to USS Mitscher (DDG 57) and USS Mahan (DDG 72) attended the Steering & Propulsion Control System (SPCS) Physical Throttle Training Summit at the DDG 51 Land Based Engineering Site (LBES) aboard Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division on Nov. 9, 2022.



Led by Cmdr. Dominic Kramer, the Sailors from DDG 57 who attended the event were Lt. J.G. James Tully, Lt. J.G. Henry Holbrook, Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Lucierbenson, Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryan Pisarz, Petty Officer 3rd Class Roberto Cardenas-Guillen, and Petty Officer 3rd Class Bryan Crespo-Paloma.



During the week-long summit, the Sailors were in-briefed on the SPCS software upgrades that they will be receiving, participated in hands-on training in the lab, and provided their input during daily feedback sessions.



“The feedback that the Sailors are providing is essential to the success of each training summit and future software releases,” NSWCPD Ship Controls: DDG-51 Class Special Projects Director Stan Derevyanko said.



During this training, NSWCPD ensured the utmost safety for the Sailors and training instructors. The Sailors experienced hands-on training by walking through Engineering Operation Sequencing System (EOSS) and Maintenance Requirement Card (MRC) procedures to gain familiarity with the Physical Throttle hardware and SPCS software.



“The safety of the Sailors is the number one priority. Training summits like these offer great opportunities to expand on the pier-side and shipboard training that sailors currently receive, which will greatly benefit the fleet moving forward,” NSWCPD Ship Controls: DDG-51 Class DDG Physical Throttle Project Lead Tiffany Mosher said.



After the training summit, training instructors encouraged the Sailors to reach out to them if they had any concerns while at sea.



NSWCPD’s DDG 51 LBES also serves as a testbed for all new software rolling out to the fleet, as well as provides evaluation of new hardware and shipboard components. The site holds the DDG 51 propulsion system and provides a platform for immediate investigation, replication, analysis, and resolution of both fleet and new construction vessel operational and maintenance problems with no impact on ship schedules. The site is currently undergoing a significant upgrade to add DDG Flight III major components to support testing and validation of hardware and the Machinery Controls System (MCS) in support of this acquisition program.



Supporting the fleet for more than 30 years, NSWCPD’s DDG 51 LBES will continue to be useful as long as the DDG 51 ship class is in service.



NSWCPD employs approximately 2,800 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, and support personnel. The NSWCPD team does the research and development, test and evaluation, acquisition support, and in-service and logistics engineering for the non-nuclear machinery, ship machinery systems, and related equipment and material for Navy surface ships and submarines. NSWCPD is also the lead organization providing cybersecurity for all ship systems.