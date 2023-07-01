Navy Reserve Naval Personnel Command Navy Casualty Changes Command

Capt. Ketan C. Chhipwadia of Austin, Texas was relieved by Cmdr. Anvy T. Nguyen of Corona, California as commanding officer of Navy Reserve Naval Personnel Command Navy Casualty during a ceremony, Jan. 7, 2023.



Guests, family and friends of both incoming and outgoing commanders attended the

ceremony. The event marked Nguyen’s assumption of command, and the end of

Chhipwadia’s three-year tour.



Chhipwadia’s next assignment will be at Navy Reserve Commander Naval Forces Japan.



“It has been a personal honor to be given the opportunity to not only be part of such a noble mission, but to be part of an incredible team that reaches every Sailor,” said Chihipwadia.



Chhipwadia received a direct commission as an engineering duty officer in 1999 and completed the Direct Commission Officer Indoctrination Course at NAS Pensacola. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the California Polytechnic State University and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Houston.



At sea, he served as the officer in charge of the Navy Reserve unit attached to Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Gladiator (MCM 11), officer in charge of the Navy Reserve unit attached to the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Avenger (MCM 1), then as executive officer of Navy Reserve unit attached to the Oliver Hazard Perry-class guided missile frigate USS Simpson (FFG 56). While attached to the USS Avenger, he completed his surface warfare officer qualifications and converted designator to surface warfare officer.



His combat zone deployments included tours in Iraq 2009-2010, first serving as a political-military planner helping oversee the US/Iraq security agreement, then as deputy director of personnel recovery for the Iraq joint operations area to search/rescue/recover all missing friendly forces. He deployed to Afghanistan in 2012-2103 with Naval Special Warfare as the NSW liaison officer to Joint Special Forces Headquarters in Bagram. Following his tour at Bagram he served as the NSW future plans director at Naval Special Warfare Headquarters in Tarin Kowt.



His decorations include the Bronze Star, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal, and various campaign and service medals.



NR CNFJ’s mission is to deliver vital shore readiness capabilities to the Fleet, Fighter and Family throughout the western Pacific and the Indian Ocean by optimizing available resources.

