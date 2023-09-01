Pre-employment Contingency Team form to Help New Hires through the Onboarding Process

Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) new hires have to go through what could be an extensive onboarding process before the first day of New Employee Orientation. Knowing there were areas that could improve the process, NNSY formed the Pre-Employment Contingency Team to own the process as it relates to prospective new hires personnel, ensuring the fulfillment of all the requirements before personnel receive their final job offer to work for NNSY. This was established to meet NNSY Commander Capt. Dianna Wolfson’s number one priority: hiring and onboarding.



“The pre-employment contingency team’s focus is to schedule physicals, fingerprints/security, drug testing, and recruitment incentives along with superior qualification correspondence to streamline the hiring process,” said Administrated Services (Code 1102) Supervisory Administration Management Specialist Jenny Dupree. “This team is also responsible for assisting at job fairs as well.”



The Pre-employment Contingency Team formed Nov. 1. The team reached out to all departments to ask if there was anyone who might be interested in assisting with the newly established team.



“Those interested had to go through a selection process,” said Resource Coordinator Dwanda Whitehead. “This included an interview to ensure that one could handle the work requirements and be a good fit for the team.”



Once the team was selected members immediately took action by reaching out to prospective new hires to schedule their physicals, drug testing and fingerprinting appointments. In addition, members contact the prospective new hire before their appointment to ensure they are still good to go to go to their scheduled appointments.



“We participate in the job fairs and track progression of all pre-employment personnel hired as result of the job fair,” said Whitehead. “We work closely with the entities such as security, dispensary, drug program coordinators and Fleet Human Resource Office to ensure all information on the personnel has been received and is correct.”



As with all jobs, there are challenges to overcome and the Pre-Employment Contingency Team is no different. “Currently the team’s challenges are filtering through applicant’s actions for who are currently in the pipeline to ensure everyone has the required information in order to schedule their pre-employment contingencies and also, ensuring the applicants are showing up for their scheduled appointments daily to reduce the no show rates for medical as well as security,” said Dupree. “We overcome these challenges by assisting with reviewing all applicants and taking the appropriate action for each such as getting them scheduled for their contingencies, or connecting with Fleet Human Resource Office to have them removed from the pipeline due to them being no shows or not responding.”



The goal for this team is to ensure it is able to streamline the hiring process to meet NNSY's One Mission, which will help with getting the work done and the ships out timely. “The plan is to be in constant communication with the applicants and to ensure contingencies are met immediately by being proactive daily to meet the team’s goal,” said Dupree.



Since the start of the team, no shows for the three kinds of contingency appointments continues to improve based on the personal attention prior to an applicant's appointment. “Although the team is still new, we are finding that the time between offering the job and getting them to attend New Employee Orientation is steadily improving,” said Dupree. “Because of this, we are able to get new America’s Shipyard employees on the waterfront to get the shipyards back to the U.S. Navy for operational use.”

