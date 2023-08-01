Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: January 2023 snow-removal operations at Fort McCoy

    January 2023 snow-removal operations at Fort McCoy

    An equipment operator with the Fort McCoy snow-removal contractor, Kaiyuh Services

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Equipment operators with the Fort McCoy snow-removal contractor, Kaiyuh Services LLC, are shown clearing snow Jan. 5, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Winter in Wisconsin can provide all kinds of bad weather, including freezing rain, snow, or sleet at any time or even all in one day.

    When that happens, the Fort McCoy snow-removal team plows through whatever Mother Nature dishes out.

    The team includes contractor Kaiyuh Services LLC and Directorate of Public Works personnel.

    The team helps keep more than 400 miles of roads, sidewalks, and parking areas clear so the Fort McCoy workforce can operate safely.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

