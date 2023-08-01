Photo Essay: January 2023 snow-removal operations at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | An equipment operator with the Fort McCoy snow-removal contractor, Kaiyuh Services...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | An equipment operator with the Fort McCoy snow-removal contractor, Kaiyuh Services LLC, clears snow Jan. 5, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Winter in Wisconsin can provide all kinds of bad weather, including freezing rain, snow, or sleet at any time or even all in one day. When that happens, the Fort McCoy snow-removal team plows through whatever Mother Nature dishes out. The team includes contractor Kaiyuh Services LLC and Directorate of Public Works personnel. The team helps keep more than 400 miles of roads, sidewalks, and parking areas clear so the Fort McCoy workforce can operate safely. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Equipment operators with the Fort McCoy snow-removal contractor, Kaiyuh Services LLC, are shown clearing snow Jan. 5, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Winter in Wisconsin can provide all kinds of bad weather, including freezing rain, snow, or sleet at any time or even all in one day.



When that happens, the Fort McCoy snow-removal team plows through whatever Mother Nature dishes out.



The team includes contractor Kaiyuh Services LLC and Directorate of Public Works personnel.



The team helps keep more than 400 miles of roads, sidewalks, and parking areas clear so the Fort McCoy workforce can operate safely.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”