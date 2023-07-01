Angle becomes New Jersey Army National Guard’s 9th Command Chief Warrant Officer

Photo By Sgt. Benjamin Martinez | Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jeffrey T. Angle, Command Chief Warrant Officer, New Jersey...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Benjamin Martinez | Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jeffrey T. Angle, Command Chief Warrant Officer, New Jersey Army National Guard, addresses the audience during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Army Aviation Support Facility, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, Jan. 7, 2023. Service members with the New Jersey National Guard, along with veterans, family members, and friends, gathered to bid farewell to Chief Warrant Officer 5, Frank R. Albanese, Jr., and welcome Angle as the New Jersey Army National Guard’s ninth State Command Chief Warrant Officer. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Benjamin Martinez) see less | View Image Page

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey- Service members with the New Jersey National Guard, along with veterans, family members, and friends, gathered to bid farewell to Chief Warrant Officer 5, Frank R. Albanese, Jr., and welcome Chief Warrant Officer 5, Jeffrey T. Angle as the New Jersey Army National Guard’s ninth State Command Chief Warrant Officer during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Army Aviation Support Facility, Jan. 7th, 2023.



The Command Chief Warrant Officer is the senior warrant officer in the state of New Jersey and serves as the personal advisor to the Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. Lisa J. Hou and her primary staff on all issues pertaining to policies, programs, and actions impacting the warrant officer cohort.



“We understand the value of our Warrant Officer Corps, a corps of specialized professionals, trainers, leaders, and advisors in various fields throughout the Army. CW5 Albanese has had a remarkable 40-year career, he has become an icon among our troops and a great leader and mentor for the Warrant Officer Corps. He has been integral in the development of the warrant officers we have today,” said Hou. “I am looking forward to the addition of CW5 Angle to our Senior Leader Team, with the unique contributions and perspectives he has, as he joins a very distinguished group of Command Chief Warrant Officers for the New Jersey Army National Guard.”



Angle was appointed to the new position on Nov. 1, 2022 as Albanese is retiring after a four-year term and a 40-year career. A Master Army Aviator, Angle has been with the New Jersey Army National Guard since 1982, beginning his career as a Helicopter Powertrain Mechanic, and ascending to the Warrant Officer Corps in 1990.