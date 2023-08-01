Airman Spotlight: Aerospace Propulsion

Senior Airman Cynthia Trevino enlisted with the 139th Airlift Wing at the age of 17 taking on one of the Air National Guard’s most essential careers, aerospace propulsion.



Trevino’s inspiration and desire to serve came from the observance and success of her older siblings.



“Actually, both my older brothers were out here…and I was like well, if they can do it, I don’t see why I can’t,” said Trevino.



Throughout her three years of experience here at the 139th Airlift Wing, Trevino realized the family extended beyond blood.



“During basic, I went with three other girls here so, you kind of just make this family as you go along,” said Trevino. “It’s almost like an older brother, older sister kind of situation, younger brother, younger sister, so it’s like you’re just making all these siblings that you just keep on growing with.”



Her experience allowed her to gain more than a bigger family. Working in aerospace propulsion has not only taught her things she’d potentially never get to learn, but showed her the importance and pride in both understanding and fixing our great planes.



Trevino enjoys telling those around her about the things she gets to do in aerospace propulsion. She described how much reaction she often gets from little kids.



“They just think it’s the coolest thing in the world,” said Trevino.



With any job, or career, there are ups and downs. Trevino explains how when she feels things are normal, or bland, the community never fails in lifting her spirits.



“It almost feels like sometimes you kind of get comfortable in it, like this is just a job to me, but then you go out and see people swoon over the job that you do…and I think it’s very unique to get that kind of feeling,” said Trevino.



Many may not recognize, or understand the importance and honor of being able to maintain an aircraft’s engine, but for Travino, it is something she will carry with her everywhere.

