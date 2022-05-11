An Idaho First

History was made Nov. 5, 2022, as Senior Master Sgt. Christina Rohrenbach, the senior enlisted leader of the 124th Force Support Squadron, pinned on the rank of chief master sergeant – making her the 196th chief in the Idaho Air National Guard and the first woman of color in the organization to achieve this rank.



Chief Master Sgt. Rohrenbach symbolized her ceremony of “first” surrounded by fellow females; specifically asking female trailblazers and mentors to participate in the event. The presiding officer was the highest-ranking female of the 124th Fighter Wing, Vice Wing Commander Col. Elizabeth Sumner. Chief Master Sgt. Kelly Bongiovi, the Idaho Air National Guard's state command chief and first female in this position, presented the chief’s coin engraved with Rohrenbach’s chief number, 196.



“The history of today is not lost on me – being the first woman of color … to wear the rank of chief master sergeant in the Idaho Air National Guard,” said the newly pinned chief. “I wanted to pay tribute to that.”



“I am 100 percent proud to be an Idaho Guardsman,” she said.



Referring to herself as a “Guard baby,” Rohrenbach began her military career when she enlisted in the Idaho Air National Guard in September 2007 as an operations intelligence specialist. Thru the years, she continued to grow in the organization, steadily taking on more responsibility and filling various roles, to include: operations and community coalition outreach NCO with the Joint Forces Counterdrug Support Program; NCO in charge of the command support staff with the 124th Logistics Readiness Squadron; administration superintendent and 3F5X1 base functional manager for the 124th Fighter Wing; and manpower and personnel superintendent, as well as the 3F0X1 base functional manager in the 124th Force Support Squadron.



Rohrenbach served locally as a victim advocate for sexual assault victims, as well as served abroad, deploying in support of Operations Freedom’s Sentinel and Inherent Resolve.



During the ceremony, the accolades of Rohrenbach were recounted. Sumner described the new chief as one who likes a challenge, is not easily intimidated, and lives the golden rule.



“I think the challenge actually fuels you to be successful, and it is amazing to watch,” said Sumner. “…Almost every Airman in this wing has been positively impacted by your ceaseless efforts to do the right thing for others. I think she treats each one of us the way that she would want to be treated regardless of what our rank is, and that’s something I truly admire about you.”



Outlining a few of her strengths and values – including being an incredible problem solver, having extreme attention to detail, high integrity – Sumner said it doesn’t take long to be in Rohrenbach’s presence before realizing that family is at the top of her list as she talks about her husband, son and family roots quite often.



“I consider myself Blasian (Black and Asian),” said Rohrenbach. “My mom is Filipino, and I was raised by her. I love everything about my background. I love my Filipino roots and I love my Black roots because it’s filled with rich traditions and stories.



“Growing up it was hard because people wanted you to decide what box to check, but you can only pick one,” she continued. “I’m not the type of person that fits into a one-size-fits-all box. I consider myself unique and I would never not celebrate who I am.



“Every person and every race makes this world, but recognizing and appreciating our differences is what makes it a beautiful place. You can’t appreciate a rainbow if you aren’t able to see all the wonderful colors that make it so beautiful.”



It’s this tenaciousness and preserving spirit that her leaders pinpoint as keys to her success.



“I couldn’t be more proud of you,” said Bongiovi. “She is always the first one to step up and do anything that is asked of her. She is always the first one to step up and lead in professional development. You’ve been doing the chief for a while now – thank you, thank you for that.”



Not unaccustomed to firsts, Rohrenbach was the first Idaho Guardsmen to attend the International Leadership Development course, which is part of the International Air Reserve Symposium, and the first at Gowen Field to help establish the Essential Six council, a professional organization for Airmen. And although she’s been executing the duties of a chief for several months, the new stripe and the act of officially entering the top enlisted rank brought new emotions.



“I’m not going to lie; I am very excited, but I’m also scared,” said Rohrenbach. “I know I’ve been doing the job since March, but the reality of wearing this rank – these stripes, I’m now wearing – bears the full weight of the Airmen I’m entrusted to lead and care for, ensuring they’re developed and empowered to lead future generations.



“I don’t want to let our Airmen down, nor do I want to let leadership down,” she said. “This is a big step, and I hope to make everyone proud. As I now wear the rank of E-9, I hope I can earn the title of chief.”

