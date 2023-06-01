CJTF-HOA holds combat patching ceremony for 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Soldiers

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Katie Theusch | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Frank Kammer, the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Katie Theusch | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Frank Kammer, the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) senior enlisted leader, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, CJTF-HOA commanding general, present Command Sgt. Maj. Duane Weyer, the senior enlisted leader deployed with the Wisconsin National Guard's 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, and Col. Eric Leckel, commander of the 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, the U.S. Africa Command combat patch during a ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 30, 2022. The combat patch distinguishes Soldiers who have deployed to a combat zone, and is worn on the right shoulder. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Katie Theusch) see less | View Image Page

Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) held a combat patching ceremony for Soldiers with the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on Dec. 30, 2022.



The 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade assumed responsibility of the CJTF-HOA headquarters staff mission in early November. The combat patching ceremony brought together Soldiers for the time-honored military tradition that distinguishes those who have deployed to a combat zone.



“This is just a small representation of the honor and courage you possess, and the sacrifices you make everyday and put on display by your mere presence here,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jami Shawley, CJTF-HOA commanding general. “Here you decisively help achieve our mission from America's only enduring military installation in Africa.”



The combat patch commemorates a unit's service in a combat zone and is authorized to be worn by Soldiers who serve with the unit during their deployment. The combat patch is worn on a Soldier's right shoulder, immediately below the American flag.



The Soldiers were presented with the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) combat patch, which CJTF-HOA has been aligned with since the combatant command’s establishment in 2008. The 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade is the fourth MEB to take on the CJTF-HOA headquarters mission. As a self-contained, modular and multifunctional support unit, Soldiers within the MEB are integrated to all staff directorates in CJTF-HOA.



“CJTF-HOA continues to engage with international partners to defeat violent extremist organizations and successfully execute geo-political competition in Africa,” said Maj. Joy Staab, the master of ceremonies. “CJTF-HOA remains the tip of the spear in either scenario.”



The combat patching ceremony unites Soldiers in deployed environments with a sense of camaraderie.



“You now wear the AFRICOM patch just below our glorious United States Flag as a badge of your courage, an indicator of your experience and a token of passage,” said Shawley. “You join thousands before you as accomplished men and women, as distinguished Soldiers in the United States Army.”