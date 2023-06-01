29th Brigade Engineer Battalion welcomes new Command Sergeant Major

Photo By Spc. Darbi Colson | Command Sgt. Maj. Nicholas Ochs, 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Darbi Colson | Command Sgt. Maj. Nicholas Ochs, 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, assumes responsibility of the formation during the completion of a change of responsibility ceremony on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 6, 2023. Ochs joins the Bronco Brigade from the 130th Engineer Brigade where he served as the Operations Sergeant Major. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Darbi Colson/28th Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Ingle relinquished responsibility of the 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division to Command Sgt. Maj. Nicholas Ochs during a change of responsibility ceremony at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Jan. 6, 2023.



Prior to the ceremony, Ingle was presented the Meritorious Service Medal by Maj. Gen. Joseph Ryan, the 25th Infantry Division Commander, highlighting his exceptional leadership and dedication to service.



Ingle assumed responsibility in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, providing Soldiers with guidance and stability while continuing to uphold training readiness in a constrained environment.



Over his 26 months in position, Ingle successfully led the Battalion through the first Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center rotation in 2021 and deployed to Thailand for exercise Hanuman Guardian in 2022.



During his speech, Ingle attributed his success to the Soldiers in formation.



“I truly believe we have some of the best and brightest Soldiers and leaders in the Army right here in this battalion,” he said. “It has been an honor and privilege to serve the Soldiers and leaders of this great organization as your Command Sergeant Major.”



Ingle began his position alongside Lt. Col. Uzoma Aniniba until Lt. Col. Joshua Long assumed command in June.



“This battalion is where it’s at today because of you,” Long said. “Your imprint, your legacy is the formation before us.”



Ingle’s next assignment is the battalion command sergeant major for 1st Battalion, 410th Brigade Engineer Battalion, Fort Knox, Ky.



The Wayfinder’s new Command Sergeant Major is no stranger to Hawaii, having been stationed on Oahu previously. He joins the Bronco Brigade from the 130th Engineer Brigade after serving as the operations sergeant major.



Ochs thanked the Longs and Ingles for their dedication to the Battalion and their warm welcome, and graciously accepted the responsibilities of his new position.



“I have big shoes to fill and look forward to the challenges that lie ahead,” said Ochs.