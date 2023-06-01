COVID-19 testing, vaccination options available at Naval Health Clinic Pax River as base returns to HPCON Bravo

With Naval Air Station Patuxent River back in Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Bravo, its health clinic is reminding patients of available testing, vaccine and booster options.



Due to rising COVID cases in St. Mary’s County, Naval Air Station (NAS) Patuxent River transitioned back to HPCON Bravo on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The change means a reduction in workplace occupancy to 80% or less and other minor changes to improve health and safety.



With rising cases also comes the need for additional health protection measures, including social distancing, staying up to date on COVID vaccines and boosters, and wearing a mask indoors if you are at high-risk for getting sick, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC also recommends taking a COVID test before attending an indoor gathering, if you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 at least five days ago.



If you have mild symptoms – which can include fever, cough, runny nose and sore throat – take a home test, stay home and manage symptoms with over-the-counter medication, said Cdr. Steven Elek, Chief Medical Officer of Naval Health Clinic (NHC) Patuxent River. If symptoms do not improve, within five days contact your healthcare provider.



Most importantly, if you’re sick, stay home, Elek said.



“Even if you test negative for COVID-19, you should stay home if you’re sick. This is the best way to keep our community healthy and protect those who are most at-risk,” said Elek. “If you have symptoms, please stay home for at least five days or until your symptoms improve without medication.”



Home test kits are available for free at NHC Pax River. Simply present your military ID at Medical Home Port or the Military Readiness Clinic from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. or at the Quarterdeck from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.



The clinic is currently providing two BinaxNow COVID-19 Ag Card Home Tests per military ID. The tests are authorized for use by people age 2 and older and provide results in 15 minutes. For children, an adult must administer the test.



Four free test kits per household are also available through the federal government at covid.gov/tests and can be purchased at local pharmacies. The St. Mary’s County Health Department offers two free test kits per resident at its Health Hub drive-through, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. Free test kits are also available to county residents at St. Mary’s County libraries.

If you test negative using a home test, you do not need a PCR test, Elek said. Some home tests are less sensitive to new COVID variants, which is why it’s important to stay home if you have symptoms.



NHC Pax River offers in-person PCR testing by appointment only for official government travel and pre-hospitalization. To request an appointment, call 301-995-4309.



Testing is also available through the St. Mary’s County Health Department. It offers PCR tests to walk-ins, as supply allows, at the Health Hub Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-noon. Results take 24-48 hours. It also offers rapid tests by appointment only by calling 301-818-0443.



Have an expired home test kit? Don’t throw it out. Expired test kits may still be effective, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA has extended the shelf life of most over-the-counter test kits for up to two years, depending on the brand. A full list is available at fda.gov.



For those who test positive, antiviral medication may be a treatment option, which patients should discuss with their healthcare provider. To request a prescription from a provider at NHC Pax River, send a message through TRICARE Online Secure Messaging or request a virtual visit.



Emergency rooms should be reserved for emergencies, including serious symptoms of COVID-19: trouble breathing, persistent chest pain, confusion or lips turning blue, according to the University of Maryland Medical System.



The best way to prevent severe illness and reduce community transmission of COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and stay-up to date with boosters, according to the CDC. It recommends receiving one bivalent booster if you’re at least 5 years old and had your last vaccine dose at least two months ago.



To make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine or booster at NHC Pax River, visit informatics-stage.health.mil/covax.



For additional COVID guidance, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus.

