SrA Bryan Covington earns Gunfighter of the Week

MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, Idaho–

Senior Airman Bryan Covington, 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron logistics planner, earned Gunfighter of the Week on Jan. 5, 2023 at Mountain Home Air Force Base.

Cool under pressure, thirsty for knowledge and considered a subject matter expert by his team, Covington is a true example of a multi-capable Airman.

Covington shares he had just finished his degree, and was unsure what he wanted to do next.

“My coworkers and friends at the time were veterans from all different branches, and everyday they recommended that I join the Air Force,” Covington said. “They thought it would be a good fit and that I would excel. I eventually took their advice and joined the Air Force at the ripe age of 27. It could not have been a better life decision.”

Covington credits his wife, Erica, as his motivation. Her creativity, humor and caring nature inspires him to be better in all aspects of life.

“To me, being a good coworker is more than just being good at my job; It is about building trust and relationships with my coworkers which innately improves my entire team's work environment and performance,” Covington said. “This is what I value the most.”

Covington’s advice to other Airmen is if they ever feel doubts about their place in the U.S. Air Force, just know we are all learning to be better. It is a continuous process, so it's okay to not know everything and it's okay to ask for help.

“I would like to give a big shoutout to Logistics Readiness Squadron leadership, D Flight leadership, and my fellow logistics planners who made this all happen,” he said. “I'm honored and very grateful.”

The 366th LRS considers Covington’s role in the Wing's transition to the new Air Force Force Generation structure to be invaluable. He deciphers guidance coming from Air Combat Command and Headquarters Air Force, translates it to the numerous deployment managers across base as well as his office. With his knowledge, his office was able to project the year’s deployment details. He filled an NCO role during both the first Raging Gunfighter exercises, Agile Flag, and more.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2023 Date Posted: 01.06.2023 14:21 Story ID: 436363 Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SrA Bryan Covington earns Gunfighter of the Week, by SSgt Anne Ortiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.