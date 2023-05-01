U.P. Michigan Guardsmen prepare for deployment

Approximately 150 Soldiers assigned to the Michigan Army National Guard Headquarters 107th Engineer Battalion, will gather with families and invited guests while preparing for a deployment Jan. 7, 2022, at Northern Michigan University, in Marquette.



Based in Ishpeming and Marquette, the unit, comprised of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company and Forward Support Company, are scheduled to deploy for up to a year to Southwest Asia.



The Headquarters 107th EN BN, known by their motto, ‘Good as Done,’ last deployed overseas in 2007-2008 to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. In 2021, the unit mobilized to Washington, D.C. in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration and Operation Capitol Response— augmenting security operations of the U.S. Capitol Police.



“I am extremely proud of the hard work our Soldiers and leaders have accomplished over the last year in preparation for this deployment. I am humbled by their tenacity, discipline, commitment, and professionalism,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Graham, 107th EN BN commander. “Additionally, I am eternally grateful for the support given to these fine Americans from families, friends, and employers as we deploy to the Middle East. We could not be successful if it were not for their sacrifices.”



The units will be operating under Operation Spartan Shield and their mission is to support general construction operations throughout multiple countries in U.S. Central Command. Soldiers will be supporting operations such as fortifying bunkers and entry control points, road repairs, area drainage improvement, and developing logistics support areas while in theater.



"We all sacrifice so much in our personal lives to prepare for such an endeavor but never realize it until the focus, determination, and selflessness comes to fruition for a mission like this,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Proehl, the 107th EN BN senior enlisted leader. “These Soldiers and their families truly represent what it means to serve. The honor and privilege of serving this country with this group of individuals cannot be described in words. I am truly humbled to deploy with these fine Soldiers and look forward to our successful completion of the mission and our return to our loving families. "



The Michigan National Guard Family Programs Office provides support and care for service members and families of the Michigan National Guard while enhancing the readiness and well-being of their military families through information, education, programs and resources. They may be reached at 1-888-MICH-FAM.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2023 Date Posted: 01.06.2023 08:24 Story ID: 436332 Location: LANSING, MI, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.P. Michigan Guardsmen prepare for deployment, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.