U.S. Army North celebrates its 80th birthday

Photo By Spc. Noelani Revina | U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John R. Evans, right, and Command Sgt. Maj. Phil K. Barretto, left,...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Noelani Revina | U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John R. Evans, right, and Command Sgt. Maj. Phil K. Barretto, left, commanding general and senior enlisted advisor of U.S. Army North (Fifth Army), attach a streamer to the unit flag during U.S. Army North’s 80th birthday ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Jan. 5, 2023. Fifth Army officially activated Jan. 5, 1943, in Oujda, French Morocco. In 2004, with its rich, vibrant history that originated during the ongoing battles of World War II, Fifth Army became U.S. Army North. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Noelani Revina) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – U.S. Army North (Fifth Army) celebrated its 80th birthday at various locations around JBSA-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Jan. 5, 2023.



Lt. Gen. John R. Evans, U.S. Army North’s commanding general, hosted the birthday celebration in the historic Fort Sam Houston Quadrangle. Evans remarks focused on the creation and history of Fifth Army.



“We were the first United States force to conduct an assault on the European mainland in World War II, and that is significant,” said Evans. “We had over 119,000 casualties and 20,000 deaths, which is half the size of the active Army right now. That’s why this birthday is important because we have to remember our history.”



The ceremony included performances by Fort Sam’s Own 323d Army Band, a historical demonstration of Soldiers dressed in uniforms from different time periods, a mass Oath of Enlistment, and more.



Throughout its birthday week, the command hosted a series of events for Soldiers, family members, and civilians on and around base including a golf scramble, a chili cookoff, and an esprit de corps unit formation run, fostering camaraderie among the JBSA community.



“We feel blessed to be a part of this community,” said Evans. “We feel blessed to have the support of civic leaders, businessmen and women, veterans, and military-connected families throughout San Antonio and other municipalities in Bexar County because they empower us and make us who we are each and every day.”



From World War II to the COVID-19 pandemic response to Operation Allies Welcome, U.S. Army North’s mission will always place defending the homeland as its top priority.