NSWCPD Hosts In-Person Career Fair at Penn State University on the Navy Yard

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division Technology Deployment Branch manager Jose Rosario speaks with a potential candidate during the NSWCPD career fair at Penn State on the Navy Yard in Philadelphia on Dec. 14, 2022. Career fairs are important to the Navy because they help fill vital positions. (U.S. Navy photo by Sgt. Jermaine Sullivan/Released)

For the first time since fall 2019 the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division hosted an in-person career fair at Penn State University on the Navy Yard campus in Philadelphia on Dec. 14, 2022.



Positions being sought by NSWCPD during the career fair included engineers, electricians, marine machinery mechanics, computer scientists, data scientists/analysts, mathematicians, physicists, information technology/cybersecurity specialists, logistics management specialists, financial management analysts, accountants, program managers, contract specialists, contract price cost analysts and contract officer representatives to fill critical roles.



"Each position at NSWCPD is vital in supporting the warfighter and maintaining our maritime superiority. Career fairs are integral in ensuring we fill vacant positions so there are minimal delays in completing our mission. I want to thank all of the employees involved for putting on an awesome event. Additionally, I want to thank all of the candidates for their interest in serving their country," NSWCPD Commanding Officer Capt. Dana Simon said, emphasizing the importance of the career fair to the command.



“Career fairs are important to the Navy because they help fill positions that require specific skills to support the warfighter,” added NSWCPD Recruitment Coordinator Victoria Gonzalez.



Gonzalez requested representatives from all NSWCPD departments to assist the over 200 job candidates pre-registered for the career fair. Candidates were encouraged to attend either in-person or to submit their resume online, whichever way best fit their needs.



“Go to all the tables. Don’t put yourself into a niche. Your skillset could probably benefit any of the departments. You don’t know unless you try. Come with physical copies of your resume. I know we’re in a digital world, but bringing a physical copy of your resume will ensure you are prepared,” Gonzalez said, recommending that all candidates come ready and be open minded.



NSWCPD Technology Deployment Branch Manager Jose’ Rosario served as a representative for the Machinery Programs and Platforms department.



“Our code is important because we ensure the installation of new technology onboard in-service ships are in compliance with the Q.A. (quality assurance) that is required and are completed in a safe and efficient manner following the Navy technical instructions and industry standards,” Rosario said, detailing to candidates how his branch supports the fleet.



Stephen Hopko, a mechanical and chemical engineer with the Wastewater In-Service Engineering branch, was a representative for the Machinery Research, Logistics & Ship Integrity department.



“Our Oil Pollution Abatement (OPA) work and Fleet support is important because we help ensure that shipboard generated oily wastewater can be processed to meet environmental regulations before Navy ships discharge the processed clean water overboard. We also serve a key role in ensuring that the Fleet’s OPA systems are maintained and certified to help meet this goal,” Hopko said, highlighting his section’s role at NSWCPD to potential new hires.



Sharon Caldwell, an accountant, served as a representative for the Comptroller department.



“My job is important to the Navy because I ensure that our financial reporting is accurate and in compliance with laws and regulations,” Caldwell said in explaining the criticality of her position at NSWCPD.



Management is currently reviewing resumes to see if skillsets align with current vacancies, according to Gonzalez.



Key requirements to work at NSWCPD include U.S. Citizenship and the ability to obtain and maintain a security clearance. In some instances, a pre-employment physical may also be required. NSWCPD’s compensation package includes medical benefits, a 401k program called the Thrift Savings Plan, a government pension, and life insurance.



NSWCPD employs approximately 2,800 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, and support personnel. The NSWCPD team does the research and development, test and evaluation, acquisition support, and in-service and logistics engineering for the non-nuclear machinery, ship machinery systems, and related equipment and material for Navy surface ships and submarines. NSWCPD is also the lead organization providing cybersecurity for all ship systems.