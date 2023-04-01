COMSUBPAC Announces 2022 Battle Efficiency Competition Awards

Jan. 4, 2023 PEARL HARBOR – Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMSUBPAC), announced the winners of the 2022 Battle Efficiency Competition, or Battle “E”, via naval message, Jan. 1, 2023.



These awards recognize commands which were evaluated during 2022 to have attained the highest overall or departmental readiness.



“Our people are the true source of our naval power, and are what make the Pacific Submarine Force great,” said Jablon. “Their hard work in 2022 translated into our forces’ ability to conduct worldwide operations across the full spectrum of undersea warfare missions. We are proud of all of you- congratulations!”



The overall Battle “E” award winners are as follows:



At Sea Category:

USS Illinois (SSN 786), Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 1

USS Seawolf (SSN 21), Submarine Development Squadron (DEVRON) 5

USS Chicago (SSN 721), CSS-7

USS Alexandria (SSN 757), CSS-11

USS Annapolis (SSN 760), CSS-15

USS Pennsylvania (SSBN 735), Blue and Gold Crews, CSS-17

USS Michigan (SSGN 727), Blue and Gold Crews, CSS-19



Submarine Tender Category:

USS Emory S. Land (AS 39)



Shipyard Category:

USS Louisiana (SSBN 743), CSS-19



Special Category:

ARCO (ARDM 5)

Theater Undersea Surveillance Command, Pacific

Undersea Research & Development



Engineering Readiness Red “E”:

USS Missouri (SSN 780), CSS-1

USS Seawolf (SSN 21), DEVRON 5

USS Columbia (SSN 771), CSS-7

USS Hampton (SSN 767), CSS-11

USS Key West (SSN 722), CSS-15

USS Kentucky (SSN 737), Gold Crew, CSS-17

USS Louisiana (SSBN 743), CSS-19

ARCO (ARDM 5)

Undersea Rescue Command



Weapons Readiness White “W”:

USS Illinois (SSN 786), CSS-1

USS Seawolf (SSN 21), DEVRON 5

USS Charlotte (SSN 766), CSS-7

USS Santa Fe (SSN 763), CSS-11

USS Springfield (SSN 761), CSS-15

USS Pennsylvania (SSBN 735), Blue Crew, CSS-17

USS Michigan (SSGN 727), Blue Crew, CSS-19

USS Frank Cable (AS 40)



Strategic Readiness White “S”:

USS Pennsylvania (SSBN 735), Gold Crew, CSS-17



Navigation/Operations Readiness Red and Green “N”:

USS Missouri (SSN 780), CSS-1

USS Jimmy Carter (SSN 23), DEVRON 5

USS Charlotte (SSN 766), CSS-7

USS Alexandria (SSN 757), CSS-11

USS Asheville (SSN 758), CSS-15

USS Nevada (SSBN 733), Blue Crew, CSS-17

USS Michigan (SSGN 727), Gold Crew, CSS-19

USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

ARCO (ARDM 5)

Undersea Rescue Command



Communications/Cyber Green “C”:

USS North Carolina (SSN 777), CSS-1

USS Jimmy Carter (SSN 23), DEVRON 5

USS Charlotte (SSN 766), CSS-7

USS Hampton (SSN 767), CSS-11

USS Key West (SSN 722), CSS-15

USS Kentucky (SSBN 737), Blue Crew, CSS-17

USS Ohio (SSGB 726), Blue Crew, CSS-19

USS Frank Cable (AS 40)



Electronic Warfare Green “E”:

USS Illinois (SSN 786), CSS-1

USS Jimmy Carter (SSN 23), DEVRON 5

USS Topeka (SSN 754), CSS-7

USS Scranton (SSN 756), CSS-11

USS Annapolis (SSN 760), CSS-15

USS Michigan (SSGN 727), Gold Crew, CSS-19



Supply Readiness Blue “E”:

USS Missouri (SSN 780), CSS-1

USS Jimmy Carter (SSN 23), DEVRON 5

USS Chicago (SSN 721), CSS-7

USS Alexandria (SSN 757), CSS-11

USS Key West (SSN 722), CSS-15

USS Maine (SSBN 741), Gold Crew, CSS-17

USS Michigan (SSGB 727), Blue Crew, CSS-19

USS Emory S. Land (AS 39)



Personnel Readiness White “P”:

USS Hawaii (SSN 776), CSS-1

USS Connecticut (SSN 22), DEVRON 5

USS Chicago (SSN 721), CSS-7

USS Scranton (SSN 756), CSS-11

USS Jefferson City (SSN 759), CSS-15

USS Nebraska (SSBN 739), Blue Crew, CSS-17

USS Michigan (SSGN 727), Blue Crew, CSS-19

USS Emory S. Land (AS 39)

ARCO (ARDM 5)

Undersea Rescue Command



Medical Yellow “M”:

USS Illinois (SSN 786), CSS-1

USS Jimmy Carter (SSN 23), DEVRON 5

USS Columbia (SSN 771), CSS-7

USS Scranton (SSN 756), CSS-11

USS Annapolis (SSN 760), CSS-15

USS Maine (SSBN 741), Gold Crew, CSS-17

USS Michigan (SSGN 727), Gold Crew, CSS-19

USS Emory S. Land (AS 39)

Undersea Rescue Command



Repair Red “R”:

USS Emory S. Land (AS 39)

