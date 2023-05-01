Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pax River Noise Advisory –Low-Altitude Test Flights Scheduled January 6, January 10-13 near Webster Field

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2023

    Story by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon 

    Naval Air Station Patuxent River

    Communities surrounding Webster Outlying Field are advised that low-altitude aircraft flight test events involving both Unmanned Aircraft Systems and jet aircraft are scheduled to take place January 6 from noon to 1:30 p.m., and January 10-13 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

    As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information call 1-866-819-9028.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2023 14:40
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US 
