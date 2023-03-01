Digital Drivers Forum set for Jan. 17

Photo By Marisa Alia-Novobilski | The Department of the Air Force Digital Transformation Office will host a virtual...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Alia-Novobilski | The Department of the Air Force Digital Transformation Office will host a virtual Digital Drivers Forum, Jan. 17, to connect members of the digital transformation community and drive strategic alignment on priorities taking shape for 2023. see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio --

The Department of the Air Force Digital Transformation Office will host a virtual Digital Drivers Forum, Jan. 17, to connect members of the digital transformation community and drive strategic alignment on priorities taking shape for 2023.



Airmen, Guardian and civilian members of the digital community are invited to participate in open discussions focused on recent accomplishments, emerging program priorities, enterprise digital needs and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to share best practices and gain insights to possible solutions to ongoing digital challenges across the enterprise.



“Going ‘digital’ gives us a competitive advantage over our adversaries. This event is an opportunity for members of the digital community to become more aware of gaps, needs and opportunities across the enterprise,” said Noah Demerly, Automation Lead, Department of the Air Force Digital Transformation Office. “We want to foster greater open communication and tactical engagement across the community. We encourage all digital ‘do-ers’ to attend so we can collaboratively have a greater impact over the coming year.”



To learn more about the event and register, visit http://dafdto-20929421.hs-sites.com/youre-invited-to-the-2023-digital-drivers-forum. A link to the ZoomGov event will be provided upon registration confirmation.



For more information on the Digital Transformation Office and ongoing initiatives, visit https://dafdto.com/.