    402nd AFSB Army Prepositioned Stock-3 download operations

    402nd AFSB Download of APS 3

    Photo By Kimberly Conrad | As part of Army Prepositioned Stock-3, military vehicles and containers were...... read more read more

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2022

    Story by Kimberly Conrad 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Friday, December 2, saw the culmination of Army Prepositioned Stock-3 download operations aboard the USNS Watson. With the assistance of our joint partners from U.S. Army Pacific, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP), 8th Theater Sustainment Command, 25th Infantry Division, and the 599th Transportation Brigade, all Army Prepositioned Stock (APS)-3 items, comprised of five company sets of equipment, were successfully consolidated within the Equipment Configuration Handoff Area (ECHA) site and issued to the 8TSC, ready for follow-on operations in support of Operation Pathways. During an inspection of the ECHA site, Col. Erik Johnson, 402nd AFSB Commander, presented BW Burnett, the AFSBn-Charleston Supply Quality Assurance Representative, and John Kelly, the AFSBn-Charleston Port Operations Officer, with Brigade coins in recognition of their outstanding support. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to these two gentlemen – and, indeed, every individual - who, through their contributions, ensured mission success.

