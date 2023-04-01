Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    513th ACG January Enlisted Promotions

    513th ACG January Enlisted Promotions

    Photo By Master Sgt. Lauren Kelly | The January 2023 enlisted Promotions graphic from the 513th Air Control Group at...... read more read more

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Story by Master Sgt. Lauren Kelly 

    513th Air Control Group

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 513th Air Control Group enlisted ranks are:

    MASTER SERGEANT 
    George McCain, 513th Maintenance Squadron  

    TECHNICAL SERGEANT 
    Fernando Jacobo, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 15:51
    Story ID: 436267
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 513th ACG January Enlisted Promotions, by MSgt Lauren Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    513th ACG January Enlisted Promotions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ReserveTransform

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT