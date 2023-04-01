513th ACG January Enlisted Promotions

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Promotions from the 513th Air Control Group enlisted ranks are:
MASTER SERGEANT
George McCain, 513th Maintenance Squadron
TECHNICAL SERGEANT
Fernando Jacobo, 513th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
