MCAS New River Go-Getter: Sgt. Carlos Lopezllamozasguzman

Photo By Cpl. Alexis Sanchez | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Carlos Lopezllamozasguzman, an MV-22 Osprey avionics instructor...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Alexis Sanchez | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Carlos Lopezllamozasguzman, an MV-22 Osprey avionics instructor with the Center for Naval Technical Training Unit, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, sits in an MV-22 Osprey on MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Dec. 12, 2022. Lopez, the recipient of this month's MCAS New River Go-Getter award, enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2015 from Doral, Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alexis Sanchez) see less | View Image Page

On September 11, 2001, the unimaginable happened.



“What’s going on?” asked Carlos Lopezllamozasguzman, a 12-year-old student at Rizzuto Elementary School in La Porte, Texas. “Why is everyone leaving?”



Lopez looked around his classroom confused. One by one, students were being pulled from school. It wasn’t until later that day that he heard the news.



“When I finally heard the news, I remember being scared,” said Lopez. “I asked myself, ‘is this even real?’”



The uncertainty was overwhelming. However, while watching the news, Lopez couldn’t help but notice the unwavering resilience of the United States Marines in response to the 9/11 attacks.



“Hearing about the Marine Corps when I was younger and what they were doing motivated me,” said Lopez. “Everyone else wanted to be a police officer or a firefighter, but I wanted to be a Marine.”



Years later, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Carlos Lopezllamozasguzman, an MV-22 Osprey avionics instructor evaluator with the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit (CNATTU), is now Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River’s Go-Getter of the Month.



Since arriving at CNATTU, Lopez has shown intrinsic leadership and an undeniable drive to cultivate excellence in his students and the future of MV-22 Avionics Marines.



“He is the epitome of what it means to be a Marine maintainer,” said Staff Sgt. Dustin Emmett, lead MV-22 Osprey avionics instructor, CNATTU, MCAS New River. “He is the definition of inspirational leadership.”



No matter the occasion, Lopez always finds a way to help his Marines the best that he can, whether it is with their career, fitness, or personal life.



“I’ll be someone they can rely on when help is needed,” said Lopez.



Not only does Lopez go above and beyond to help his Marines and those around him, but he also takes the time to be the best father he can be.



“When my son was born, I was gone a lot,” said Lopez. “And because of that, it was challenging for me to take on that fatherly role and be an active father.”



Although he was gone a lot in the beginning, Lopez found ways to still be as present as he could be and help his wife in any way possible. He found little ways to help his wife by doing things as small as helping get his son ready for daycare in the mornings.



As Lopez gains more experience in the Marine Corps and as a father, he continues to show his selflessness and dedication to all those around him.



“Now that I’m an instructor, my primary goal is to teach Marines their military occupational specialty (MOS),” said Lopez. “But beyond that, I want to help them in their personal lives, just to excel and know what to expect.”



Lopez hopes to ensure that his family and this country are kept safe, and he does so by leading the Marines of tomorrow.