Wreaths Across America at Fort Sam Houston 2022

Photo By Pfc. Gianna Sulger | Volunteers present ceremonial wreaths at the Wreaths Across America event at Joint...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Gianna Sulger | Volunteers present ceremonial wreaths at the Wreaths Across America event at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, TX, December 17, 2022. Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston hosts an event to honor Wreaths Across America at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, December 17, 2022. The event begins with a ceremony at Cole High School Football Stadium followed by the wreath laying at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Wreaths Across America is a yearlong mission recognized in the month of December to remember and honor our veterans from the Revolutionary War to the present-day conflicts. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Gianna Elle Sulger) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – Each year thousands of wreaths are placed on headstones as a representation of everlasting life as tribute to the fallen service members during Wreaths Across America event in the month of December.



Thousands of volunteers and representatives gather to honor the fallen service members from all military branches at the Wreaths Across America event at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas.



Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston hosts this event annually to honor Wreaths Across America at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. This year’s ceremony began at Cole High School Football Stadium followed by the wreath laying at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.



“We are all lifelong learners,” said U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John R. Evans, commanding. “There are adults out there that are members, our neighbors, that don't understand the level of sacrifice that so many have made to continue our way of life in this nation. Alongside our veterans in this cemetery, are also the family members, wives, husbands, and tragically sometimes the children of those families. Each of them played a critical role in supporting their loved one and their service members to provide for our nation that critical element of defense that ensures our way of life.”



Evans acknowledges the importance of remembering the many fallen Soldiers.



“As you’re placing your wreath, or wreaths today, please keep in mind, not just that sacrifice, not just honoring what they’re doing and what those that will come after them will do, but also make it a moment for teaching others about how important this is,” said Evans. “It’s why we come together, and why every bit of this is done through volunteers.”



Wreaths Across America is a yearlong mission recognized in the month of December to remember and honor our veterans from the Revolutionary War to the present-day conflicts. Hundreds of thousands of volunteers across America participate in this wreath laying each year to honor the military and their families.



This year, over 40,000 wreaths were sponsored to be laid on the graves at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery. This event was made possible with the dedication from the thousands of volunteers who came out to show support.



Hundreds of thousands of people across America participate in this wreath laying each year to honor the military and their families.