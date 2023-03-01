December 2022 in Review

The 908th Airlift Wing finished 2022 with a strong month of December.



Starting the month with a three-day Unit Training Assembly to help make up from the reschedule of October’s UTA due to Hurricane Ian.



On Friday Dec. 2, members from the 25th Aerial Port Squadron started training on a high-line dock, which they received from 22nd Air Force sister unit, the 76th Aerial Port Squadron, with the 910th Airlift Wing at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio.



Saturday Dec. 3, started off with the 908th Force Support Squadron exercising a fun way to boost morale and maintain physical readiness by engaging in a "Chase the Grinch" 5k run/walk in which nearly 90 members participated.



Later that day, the wing recognized 16 members who have recently promoted.



As lunch time approached, wing members were in for a surprise as senior leaders throughout the wing were found on the other side of the counter at the River Front Inn dining facility, serving Airmen as a token of appreciation for all of their hard work throughout the year.



Nearing the end of the day, wing members gathered for the 908th Operations Support Squadron Change of Command ceremony where Lt. Col. Terence O’Grady relinquished command, after serving in the role for nearly 38 months, to Lt. Col. Jeffrey Randall, who was previously the 908 OSS director of operations.



On Sunday, Dec. 4, the wing welcomed nine new members to its ranks.



The wing closed out the year with some exciting news. Four majors were promoted to Lt. Col. On Wednesday Dec. 28, 2022. The four new Lt. Cols. are Arthur Caffey, 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron director of operations; Bitrus Cobongs, 908th Airlift Wing head chaplain; Scott Graves, 908th Security Forces Squadron commander; and Rebecca McKenzie, 908th Airlift Wing director of staff.

