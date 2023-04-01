Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Sailors Return Home from Deployment



BETHESDA, Maryland (January 4, 2023) -- Sailors assigned to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) returned home after a 64-day deployment in support of Continuing Promise 2022 onboard the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20).



Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) commanding officer, U.S. Navy Capt. Steve Aboona shared gratitude to the group of returning Sailors.



“Thank you for putting on the uniform,” said Aboona. “Thank you for going out and showing the rest of the world what we are here to do.”



Aboona went on to add, “[This] was one of the most successful missions I’ve read about.”



The successful completion of the mission marks the end of the 12th Continuing Promise where NMRTC Sailors along with USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) crewmembers cared for more than 13,000 patients, joined in more than 25 subject matter expert exchanges, conducted five humanitarian assistance and disaster relief workshops, shared in 18 Women, Peace and Security initiative events and participated in 11 community relations engagements.



USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) deployed to Latin America and the Caribbean as part of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet’s Continuing Promise 2022 mission with mission stops in Colombia, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Haiti, and Honduras.



