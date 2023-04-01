Building Relationships, and Ordnance...

Photo By Senior Airman Matt Porter | U.S. Marine Corps. Marines assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 49, assemble ordnance...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Matt Porter | U.S. Marine Corps. Marines assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 49, assemble ordnance with the assistance of Airmen assigned to the 305th Air Mobility Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. on Dec. 16, 2022. Ordnance is a military term for ammunition and weapons. Ordnance includes all types of ammunition, missiles, toxic chemicals, and nuclear weapons. These critical supplies must be handled carefully and stored properly by trained professionals. Ordnance specialists are responsible for the safety, security, and accountability of the Military’s weapons and ammunition. They perform a wide variety of duties, including the safe receipt, storage, and transport of ordnance. Some of these specialists deal solely with the destruction and demilitarization of explosive items, while some deal solely with maintenance and repair. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ — Marines assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 49 built ordnance with the assistance of the 305th Air Mobility Wing Munitions Depot on Dec. 16, 2022, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.



This ordnance build was to be used during an aerial gunnery live-fire training on the Army Support Activity Fort Dix Training Ranges the following day by AH-1Z Viper helicopters, as part of routine readiness training for the group.



The ordnance built by the Marines at the 305th AMW Munitions Depot included the low-cost, low-collateral M151, H843, H842, and M282 Multi-Purpose Penetrator warheads.



“We’ll build like this every few months as part of the training for the Cobras,'' said Gunnery Sgt. Scott Hayes, Marine Aircraft Group 49 aviation ordnance specialist. “The ranges at ASA Fort Dix accommodate MAG-49 with the acreage necessary to conduct Cobra aerial gunnery live-fire, and we’re able to build the necessary ordnance with the help of the 305th AMW and their facility.”



With Joint Force coordination on full display, Hayes notes how accommodating the 305th AMW Munitions Depot is in facilitating their builds on a moment’s notice.



“MAG-49 will reach out to us sometimes to use our facility for their builds and we try our best to facilitate that, even if it’s short notice,” said Staff. Sgt. Stephan Davis, 305th Maintenance Squadron munitions system specialist.”



The AH-1Z, nicknamed the "Zulu Cobra," features advanced target-sighting technology as well as an impressive artillery array that includes rockets, missiles, and a gatling gun and is currently one of the most powerful and versatile weapons used by the U.S. Marine Corps.



ASA Fort Dix’s Training Ranges serve as the Premier Training Ranges for the U.S. Army Reserve. The unique status of JBMDL as the Department of Defense’s only tri-service base allows the Garrison to support the Joint Force and all of its Total Force components in a 600-mile radius.