25th Marine Weapons Company brings the heat to Army Support Activity Fort Dix

Photo By Senior Airman Matt Porter | U.S. Marine Corps. Marines assigned to the 25th Marine Regiment, conduct readiness training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. on Dec. 16, 2022.

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ — Marines with the 1st Battalion, 25th Regiment Weapons Company conducted readiness training on Dec. 11, 2022, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.



Readiness training included Mortar live-fire, 50. Caliber Heavy Machine-Gun Support Vehicle Fire, Sniper training, and Anti-Tank Guided TOW and Javelin Missile live-fire across multiple ranges on Army Support Activity Fort Dix.



25th Marines were visited by their Division Commander, who acknowledged their hard work and their commitment to balancing a civilian career with Marine Corps. Reserve responsibilities.



“The ranges at ASA Fort Dix really provided us with the full gamut in terms of what we need,” said U.S. Marine Corps. Maj. Dillon Kasmer, 25th Marines Regiment Weapons Company commanding officer. “Because of that we were willing to make the trip all the way from Fort Devens.”



The Weapons Company was successful in training with a few high-cost items like the TOW and Javelin missiles, which are quickly becoming staples of the modern battlefield.



“To be able to utilize ordinance of this magnitude in addition to our usual .50 caliber and mortar live-fire, is really a luxury,” said Kasmer. “We were able to take advantage of the acreage here and make the most of the landscape and what it had to offer us.”



The 25th Marine Regiment Weapons Company is yet another happy customer and glowing review for the U.S. Army Reserve’s Premiere Training Installation.



As the Department of Defense seeks to secure its strategic advantage abroad, large-scale readiness training afforded by garrisons like ASA Fort Dix, will continue to prove invaluable in preparing for the challenges ahead.