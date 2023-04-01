Army Reserve kicks off new year with Minuteman Scholarship presentation

Photo By Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris | Maj. Gen. Rodney Faulk, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris | Maj. Gen. Rodney Faulk, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, was joined by James Bernet, Army Reserve Ambassador for California, in presenting four Minuteman Scholarships to Army Reserve Soldiers during a ceremony Jan. 3 at the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan. The ceremony at the NYSE included a joint enlistment ceremony administered by Gen. Gary Brito, commanding general of the U.S. Army’s Training and Doctrine Command. The day’s events were orchestrated by Mr. Steven Castleton, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for New York. The Minuteman Campaign is a U.S. Army Cadet Command initiative to offer Guaranteed Reserve Forces Duty scholarships to candidates who self-select for service in the reserve component. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – A Pennsylvania high-school senior and U.S. Army Reserve Soldier became one of the latest recipients of the Minuteman Scholarship during a ceremony Jan. 3 at the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan.



Pvt. Ethan Korch was awarded a four-year scholarship to attend Temple University where he will simultaneously serve in the U.S. Army Reserve Officer Training Corps as he prepares for service as an U.S. Army Reserve officer upon graduation.



“It was the perfect thing for me, to help me to become an officer, which is what I always wanted to do – to become a leader,” said Korch, who serves as a signal support specialist with the 157th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “It also helps me out with college.”



The Minuteman Campaign is a U.S. Army Cadet Command initiative to offer Guaranteed Reserve Forces Duty scholarships to candidates who self-select for service in the reserve component. The GRFD scholarship provides full tuition and fees or room and board for up to four years at a public or private school.



“In the Army Reserve, you can serve your community and your nation part-time, and you get lots of job training, lots of experience – and that’s great for your resume,” said Maj. Gen. Rodney Faulk, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, who nominated Korch for the scholarship. “So at the same time that you’re serving, you get to also reap some benefits.”



Scholarship recipients also receive a monthly stipend of $420, and a yearly book allowance of $1,200. In addition, Minuteman recipients participate in the Simultaneous Membership Program, which gives them experience with an Army Reserve unit while earning additional money for their service.



“It’s always awesome to watch young people start the adventure of life, and to do so in the military,” Faulk said.



The four-year scholarship may only be awarded to incoming college freshmen attending a host ROTC program. The ultimate goal of this program is to provide well-trained officers to the reserve component and to improve the total Army force.



The ceremony at the NYSE included three additional Minuteman Scholarship presentations, as well as a joint enlistment ceremony administered by Gen. Gary Brito, commanding general of the U.S. Army’s Training and Doctrine Command. The day’s events were orchestrated by Mr. Steven Castleton, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for New York.



For more information about the Minuteman Scholarship, visit https://www.usar.army.mil/MinutemanCampaign/