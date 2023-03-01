31st MEU’s Maritime Raid Force Returning to Oahu for Realistic Urban Training

Photo By Cpl. Haley Fourmetgustavsen | U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Maritime Raid Force patrol...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Haley Fourmetgustavsen | U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Maritime Raid Force patrol while conducting a training raid at Wet ‘n’ Wild Hawaii, a local water park, during Realistic Urban Training Exercise 22.1 (RUTEX) in Kapolei, Hawaii, Jan. 11, 2022. The purpose of the RUTEX is to incorporate the specialized individual and small-unit skills of the MEU and conduct high-intensity, advanced and complex Marine Air Ground Task Force operations in order to prepare MEUs and other designated forces to support the geographic combatant commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Haley Fourmet Gustavsen) see less | View Image Page

MCBH PRESS RELEASE



OAHU – The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Maritime Raid Force will return to Oahu to conduct a series of training events throughout the island, Jan. 6-20, 2023. This exercise, known as Realistic Urban Training Exercise (RUTEX) 23.1, is part of the MEU’s pre-deployment training program. RUTEX 23.1 will involve approximately 100 Marines conducting a variety of mission essential tasks necessary to prepare and certify them for deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific. These events will feature a series of simulated direct action, limited-scale raids at military installations and pre-coordinated off-installation locations.



This exercise was coordinated with the state government, local landowners, and law enforcement authorities. The Honolulu Police Department and other law-enforcement agencies will also participate in the training to remain proficient in their demanding skills for similar environments.



Members of the public may hear increased noise from ground tactical vehicles, military aircraft, blank gunfire, and simulated explosives. Law enforcement personnel and military exercise safety staff will be on-site for each simulated raid.



For more information or for media coverage requests, please contact 1st Lt. Mark McDonough, MCBH Communication Strategy and Operations, at: 808-257-1397 or mark.mcdonough@usmc.mil.



-30-



POINT OF CONTACT:

1stLt Mark McDonough

Communication Strategy and Operations Officer

Marine Corps Base Hawaii

(808) 257-1397

mark.mcdonough@usmc.mil