    31st MEU’s Maritime Raid Force Returning to Oahu for Realistic Urban Training

    OAHU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2023

    Story by 1st Lt. Mark McDonough 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    OAHU – The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s (MEU) Maritime Raid Force will return to Oahu to conduct a series of training events throughout the island, Jan. 6-20, 2023. This exercise, known as Realistic Urban Training Exercise (RUTEX) 23.1, is part of the MEU’s pre-deployment training program. RUTEX 23.1 will involve approximately 100 Marines conducting a variety of mission essential tasks necessary to prepare and certify them for deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific. These events will feature a series of simulated direct action, limited-scale raids at military installations and pre-coordinated off-installation locations.

    This exercise was coordinated with the state government, local landowners, and law enforcement authorities. The Honolulu Police Department and other law-enforcement agencies will also participate in the training to remain proficient in their demanding skills for similar environments.

    Members of the public may hear increased noise from ground tactical vehicles, military aircraft, blank gunfire, and simulated explosives. Law enforcement personnel and military exercise safety staff will be on-site for each simulated raid.

    For more information or for media coverage requests, please contact 1st Lt. Mark McDonough, MCBH Communication Strategy and Operations, at: 808-257-1397 or mark.mcdonough@usmc.mil.

    -30-

