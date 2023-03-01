Chittenden Locks updates large lock extended closure schedule

Photo By Nicole Celestine | Panoramic view of Lake Washington Ship Canal and Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, known...... read more read more Photo By Nicole Celestine | Panoramic view of Lake Washington Ship Canal and Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, known locally as "Ballard Locks" in Seattle, Washington. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers owns and operates the Chittenden Locks, the busiest in the nation. Nearly 50,000 vessels lock through each year. see less | View Image Page

SEATTLE – The upcoming large lock extended closure schedule will close the large lock to all vessel traffic during:

Closure #1 10/16/2023 11/14/2023

Single Chamber Navigation 11/15/2023 11/29/2023

Closure #2 11/30/2023 12/29/2023

Single Chamber Navigation 12/30/2023 1/13/2024

Optional Closure 1/14/2024 2/12/2024

Single Chamber Navigation 2/13/2024 10/14/2024

Closure #3 10/15/2024 11/13/2024

Single Chamber Navigation 11/14/2024 11/28/2024

Optional Closure 11/29/2024 12/28/2024

Fully Operational 12/29/2024



Closure dates are projected and may change as the project schedule is finalized. The extended closures will facilitate demolition, concrete construction, and installation and commissioning of the new miter gates.

For each closure cycle, the large lock will close for no more than 30 days and will open for 15 days for vessel traffic.



The small lock will remain open during these periods and can pass vessels up to 28 feet wide and 123 feet long.



Most machinery and equipment, including the large lock center gate, are original to the Locks. The improvements to this 105-year-old navigation infrastructure will help the Army Corps supply reliable and dependable navigation over the years to come.



Check our official Locks Closure page for outage information and schedule changes.



The Army Corps owns and operates the Chittenden Locks, the busiest in the nation. Nearly 50,000 vessels lock through each year.



