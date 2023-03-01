Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chittenden Locks updates large lock extended closure schedule

    Photo By Nicole Celestine | Panoramic view of Lake Washington Ship Canal and Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, known...... read more read more

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2023

    Story by Nicole Celestine 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District

    SEATTLE – The upcoming large lock extended closure schedule will close the large lock to all vessel traffic during:
    Closure #1 10/16/2023 11/14/2023
    Single Chamber Navigation 11/15/2023 11/29/2023
    Closure #2 11/30/2023 12/29/2023
    Single Chamber Navigation 12/30/2023 1/13/2024
    Optional Closure 1/14/2024 2/12/2024
    Single Chamber Navigation 2/13/2024 10/14/2024
    Closure #3 10/15/2024 11/13/2024
    Single Chamber Navigation 11/14/2024 11/28/2024
    Optional Closure 11/29/2024 12/28/2024
    Fully Operational 12/29/2024

    Closure dates are projected and may change as the project schedule is finalized. The extended closures will facilitate demolition, concrete construction, and installation and commissioning of the new miter gates.
    For each closure cycle, the large lock will close for no more than 30 days and will open for 15 days for vessel traffic.

    The small lock will remain open during these periods and can pass vessels up to 28 feet wide and 123 feet long.

    Most machinery and equipment, including the large lock center gate, are original to the Locks. The improvements to this 105-year-old navigation infrastructure will help the Army Corps supply reliable and dependable navigation over the years to come.

    Check our official Locks Closure page for outage information and schedule changes.

    The Army Corps owns and operates the Chittenden Locks, the busiest in the nation. Nearly 50,000 vessels lock through each year.

    For updates and more information about the Chittenden Locks, follow us on Facebook and Twitter at www.facebook.com/chittendenlocks and www.twitter.com/chittendenlocks.

